Kristen Cruz Seeing Red on AGT but all four judges give her the green light













America’s Got Talent is onto its 17th season in 2022. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel are faced with all kinds of talented acts during the show and they get to decide who stays and who goes home in the talent competition. Singers, magicians, violinists and many more acts have gone on to have huge success after appearing on the ABC show.

Each week, the judges, the audience and viewers at home are blown away by some of the show’s competitors. So, let’s take a look at singer Kristen Cruz’s AGT audition, her singing videos on TikTok and much more…

Get to know singer Kristen Cruz

Gracing the stage during America’s Got Talent season 17, Kristen Cruz is a 19-year-old who hails from Crowley, Texas.

Kristen was going to get herself a job at Home Depot but decided that she wanted to follow her dream of singing and entered the AGT competition.

By following her passion, Kristen hopes to inspire people and make them feel like its OK to be themselves. She added: “I don’t have to be the industry standard, you know?“.

Kristen sings I See Red

Impressing the judges with her incredible vocals, Kristen sang Everybody Loves an Outlaw’s I See Red.

The song was released in 2020 by the Texas-born band and it was featured in Netflix movie 365 DNI. The ELAO band members are Bonnie and Taylor Sims.

Nineteen year old Kristen received a standing ovation from the judges for her performance.

The AGT star has TikTok fame already

During her AGT audition, Kristen said that she sings and also makes videos of herself singing and making drinks at the same time – everything from matcha to protein shakes.

It turns out that she’s not only a great singer but also super-successful on social media having 2.2M followers on TikTok.

Kristen can also be found with just under 250K followers on Instagram @kristenncruz.

