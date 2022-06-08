AGT's Madison Taylor Baez already found fame as a Netflix star in 2020













Madison Taylor Baez blew away the judges during the American Idol auditions on June 7th, 2022. After being plucked from the audience, Madison showcased her vocal talent by singing Amazing Grace. Eleven-year-old Madison was escorted up to the judges and the stage where she then performed for her proper audition.

America’s Got Talent was full of surprises on June 7th and Madison landed herself a Golden Buzzer from her unexpected audition. So, let’s find out more about Madison Taylor Baez!

Meet Madison Taylor Baez

Madison Taylor Baez was an auditionee on America’s Got Talent in 2022.

The season 17 singer is 11 years old and hails from California.

Speaking of being on America’s Got Talent, Madison said that she’d been to “many tapings of the show”, that “ever since she was four years old she’d always try and sing in the commercial breaks” and that it’s always been her dream to be on the show.

The AGT star had an impromptu audition

After Madison was picked for the AGT audience, she then went on to perform Amazing Grace on stage.

She performed the song without a backing track and blew the judges and audience away.

Madison got a Golden Buzzer for her rendition of Amazing Grace and when asked what she’d do with $1M if she won the show, she said: “I would help my dad with cancer research” and added that her dad has battled with stage four cancer for many years.

Madison found fame on Netflix

Eleven-year-old Madison has been dreaming of performing on AGT for years, but she has already found fame as a Netflix star in her career.

She starred in Selena: The Series in 2020 alongside Christian Serratos and played Young Selena.

Madison has almost 40K followers on Instagram @madisonbaezmusic, she’s also on Twitter @madisonbaez10 and has over 5K followers on YouTube.

