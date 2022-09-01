Piff The Magic Dragon is worth millions despite not winning AGT











Magic act Piff The Magic Dragon has accumulated millions since he launched to fame on America’s Got Talent, but the truth is, he never even hit the top five contestants when he appeared on the show’s 10th season.

He often credits the talent competition for changing his life. Returning to the stage on August 31st, he wasn’t competing this time but rather showing how far he has come since he was eliminated two times.

So what is Piff The Magic Dragon’s net worth today and where did he place in season 10? With the help of a little bit of magic dust, Reality Titbit looked into the millionaire fortune he’s made for himself.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Who is Piff The Magic Dragon?

Piff The Magic Dragon is a magician, whose real name is John van der Put, who soared to fame on America’s Got Talent. He often has a furry friend with him for the act called Mr. Piffles – AKA the World’s First Magic Performing Chihuahua.

He was 34 when he first auditioned, and has performed to thousands of people at prestigious venues like Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare’s Globe, the O2, London and Sydney Opera house.

His solo show has had five record breaking runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, two sell-out seasons at Soho Theatre in London’s West End, a national tour of the UK and Australia. He was the opening act for Mumford & Sons on tour!

The star completed a residency at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in its flagship show Vegas Nocturne, and now has a residency at The Flamingo. He was also the first act in the show’s history to receive the Golden Buzzer in Judge Cuts.

The AGT alumni’s net worth

Piff The Magic Dragon, 42, is now worth a whopping $2.3 million, as per Idol Net Worth. His long-running career as a magician saw John named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2019.

Originally from the UK, he has appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and America’s Got Talent. It all began at the age of 18, when he became a member of The Magic Circle and was one of the youngest members to have lectured there.

He has won multiple awards from British magic societies, and in October 2020, Piff’s show was relocated to the much larger (700 seat) Flamingo Showroom with a three year contract.

Did he win America’s Got Talent?

No, Piff The Magic Dragon was eliminated in the bottom five of the top ten in season 10. He did reach the final, and later returned for The Champions show, when the judges gave him a standing ovation.

Piff did not receive enough votes to advance to the night’s Top 3, eliminating him from the competition. However, his first audition was so successful that it featured in a “Best of Auditions” episode the same season.

His audition, a repeat of his Fool Us routine with a phased transformation of incorrect card to signed card, was unanimously selected for the Judge Cuts round. However, the final week’s act didn’t see him earn enough votes to win.

He returned as a guest performer on 2016’s America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular and in 2017’s AGT Season 12.

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK