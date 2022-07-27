











Comedian Sethward turned into an apple for the America’s Got Talent 2022 auditions, four years after he showcased his caterpillar skills to the show’s judges. Fans branded his performance as the ‘most ridiculous’ ever.

He has been rejected on both AGT and The Gong Show in the past, but has pushed on to never give up on his dreams for Simon Cowell to give him a big fat yes. It comes after a memorable 2018 audition where he flashed the judges.

Sethward returned to the stage for this year’s season, hoping to impress yet again. This time, he took on another insect: a fruit, of course. Following the unforgettable performance, Reality Titbit found out all about the comedian.

Meet AGT’s Sethward

Sethward is a comedian and novelty act, who usually incorporates insect and food costumes into his performances. He jokily claims that he is a “world record holder for most fails” in his Instagram bio.

His job basically involves dressing in different homemade costumes and pretending to be an animal all across the globe. Born as Seth Allison, he grew up in Canyon, Texas, but is now living in Hollywood, California.

He was 29 when he first auditioned for AGT, but is now in his thirties. Having grown up in a large Texan family, Seth graduated from Pepperdine University with a B.A. in Media Production, accompanied by an emphasis in acting.

He was on America’s Got Talent three times

Sethward was a novelty act in season 13 of AGT, where he went from caterpillar to butterfly and flashed the judges (and audience) in the process. Although he didn’t receive enough yeses back then, he kept making a return to the stage.

Then during season 14, he didn’t make it past the auditions, but two seasons later was Sethward’s longest time on the show so far. The comedian actually made it to the quarter finals before he was eliminated.

This season, Sethward showed his face again – this time as a Big Apple – but didn’t make it past the auditions. Host Terry Crews dragged his worm outfit across the stage, before it ripped, revealing the performer’s underwear!

His first act in 2018 consisted of shedding from his caterpillar costume into one of a butterfly, portraying an actual caterpillar’s metamorphosis, but the comedian was booed off by the audience…

The comedian’s background

Seth was the executive producer of “The Randumb Show,” a sketch comedy program broadcast on local Malibu station 32. He is now producing video content for comedy channels including his YouTube, which has over 31K subscribers.

Fans can catch him live at Hollywood’s The Murge with his absurdist comedy troupe from The Idiot Workshop or on one of his improv teams, Interrobang or Soda Jerk. Sethward appeared in the Gong Show reboot multiple times too!

During the show’s second season in 2018, he appeared on the June 21st episode as a walrus and the July 26th episode as a chicken, but was gonged twice – the first by Rita Wilson and the second by Lil Rey Howery.

