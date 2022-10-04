









The Mayyas took the American Idol stage by storm after hypnotizing the judges, audience, and viewers at home. Last month, the Lebanon dance group became America’s Got Talent‘s winner for season 17 – but where did they come from? Did you know the dance act lost another Got Talent series before The Mayyas snatched the America’s Got Talent crown?

It’s not the first time the female Lebanon group took over the stage. In fact, they crossed paths with Simon Cowell back in 2019 on Britain’s Got Talent.

Three years later, The Mayyas returned, determined to hypnotize the audience with their unique and extravagant dance moves. After receiving a Golden Buzzer and facing tough performances, the group conquered as the new AGT champion.

Let’s take a look at their journey.

The Mayyas: From Lebanon to America

It’s not new to see people from around the world show off their talents in the famous competition series. Despite their talent, there can only be one winner for America’s Got Talent – and that was The Mayyas.

The Mayyas consists of a total of 31 girls. Founded by Nadim, he’s also the master behind their impressive choreography.

Expressing his desire to show their talent to the world, Nadim confessed: “Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing.”

Traveling from Lebanon to America, their dance moves are something the public felt they hadn’t seen before.

The Mayyas’ past encounter with Simon Cowell

After The Mayyas became the winners of Arab’s Got Talent, the girls traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in Britain’s Got Talent’s first series, The Champions.

Despite their talent and the judge’s feedback, the group didn’t make the final of the competition. The Mayyas left empty-handed but with the kindest words from the British judges.

Simon Cowell described their act as “genius”, whereas fellow judge David Williams said, “it was one most the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”

He continued: “This is one of those acts where it only works if every one of you is doing their piece perfectly and every one of you did.”

The Mayyas were amongst the 45 acts at The Champions, competing against countries such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Spain, the UK, and more.

But they didn’t let the results of BGT affect them, and they continued upwards and onwards to AGT.

The Mayyas’ incredible performance is a golden buzzer act

The Mayyas gave a one-of-a-kind performance to the four judges and those in the crowd. As the audience watched in awe, the judges had “no words to explain to you what [they] were feeling over here.”

Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell gushed about their performance by labeling it as “the best dance act we’re likely to have ever seen”. The Colombian actress then proceeded to give the group her Golden Buzzer.

As Hollywood Life reported, The Mayyas were inspired by Nightbirde. The singer was a former contestant on the show, who passed away earlier this year after dropping out of the competition to focus on her health. She was said to be the only act Simon Cowell couldn’t muster the courage to watch for some years over fears of being too emotional.

As of October 3, 2022, their jaw-dropping audition has garnered a total of 18 million views on YouTube.

Becoming the winner of AGT

Again, The Mayyas hypnotized in a stunning performance – and what a finale.

The Mayyas preserved their mission of showing a unique performance and made it to the finals of the competition. Eventually, the group deservedly took home the $1 million grand prize.

After the show ended, the judges couldn’t express their admiration for the Lebanese group. They described their choreography and costumes as memorable and hypnotizing.

In the words of Howie Mandel, the judge said the group embodied empowerment in the uniqueness of their performances to their culture.

