Courtney Hadwin didn't win AGT in 2018 but still bagged herself a record deal













America’s Got Talent is onto its 17th season. As viewers watch the 2022 season, many wonder of the whereabouts of previous contestants on the show and more are asking what happened to Courtney Hadwin?

AGT star Courtney Hadwin blew the judges away wither her audition performance in 2018. At just 13 years old, she found huge success following the show. Howie, Simon, Mel B and Heidi had no idea what to expect from Courtney when she stepped on stage but they were soon to find out!

Fans of AGT will know that it’s not uncommon for acts to totally shock the judges with their performances. Courtney certainly included an element of surprise in her performance and many more have as well, including the Bella Twins and opera singer Merissa Beddows.

Screenshot: Courtney Hadwin: 13-Year-Old Golden Buzzer Winning Performance – America’s Got Talent 2018

Meet Courtney Hadwin

Singer Courtney Hadwin was just 13 years old when she auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2018. But, AGT wasn’t the first time that she had appeared on stage as she had also previously auditioned for The Voice Kids UK in 2017.

Courtney hails from Hartlepool, England and was born in 2004.

As well as singing songs, she also writes them. She auditioned for her first singing competition, TeenStar, in 2015.

What happened to Courtney Hadwin?

As many of Courtney’s fans will know, her 2018 AGT audition got her the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel. She performed Otis Redding’s Hard to Handle and shocked all four judges and the show’s audience.

Courtney made it through to the finals of America’s Got Talent season 13 and performed with The Struts.

Although she didn’t win the show, she was signed to Simon Cowell‘s Syco Entertainment and Arista Records.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Where is Courtney now?

Courtney Hadwin is still performing in 2022. After becoming a finalist on AGT season 13 and getting signed, Courtney released her first album, The Cover Sessions, in 2019.

She now has over half a million followers on Instagram and can be found @courtneyhadwin.

Courtney includes a link in her IG bio to her Spotify page which states that she gets over 23K listeners per month.

She’s also on TikTok with over 330K followers under the same handle and often shares videos of herself singing.

NO WAY: Kristen Cruz Seeing Red on AGT but all four judges give her the green light

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK