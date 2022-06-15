











The recent episode of America’s Got Talent featured some great performances, but judge Howie Mandel was nowhere to be seen.

Howie has been a part of the show’s judging panel since 2010’s season 5. He is the show’s longest-serving judge at the moment.

Hence, fans started wondering where he was and what had happened to the TV personality after his absence in the recent episode.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What happened to Howie Mandel?

As fans kept questioning Howie’s absence on America’s Got Talent season 17, the TV personality took to his Twitter and revealed that he had contracted COVID.

Host Terry Crews also announced on the show: “Howie Mandel isn’t feeling good, so he won’t be here tonight.”

Howie revealed his COVID diagnosis by replying to a fan on Twitter who had asked him: “Howie, are you gone for some of the tapings? You’re not in Urban Crews audition.”

“I got Covid,” the judge simply responded.

Back in 2021, Howie appeared on Access and talked about getting his first vaccine jab of Moderna at Dodger’s stadium. He has also been vocal about being pro-vaccine.

I got Covid https://t.co/Kt3IyjaAEu — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) June 14, 2022

AGT 2022 fans worry about the judge

AGT fans swarmed to Twitter after learning that Howie wasn’t feeling well.

Are you ok Howie Mandel — Mandy (@MandyMiracle1) June 15, 2022

@howiemandel The King of avoiding germs got Covid?? How da heck? — ScubaVapes (@Dsspro) June 15, 2022

So sorry that must’ve been close to hell. — Kevin Johnson (@KJ_1978) June 15, 2022

Sending you positive vibes. Keep your head up and your body hydrated. #prayer — Steven Twohig Sr. (@PacingOutcomes) June 15, 2022

I’m sad that @howiemandel couldn’t be there to see that stand-up comedy act. He would’ve loved her. #AGT — emily sue ♡ (@emilysuebowman) June 15, 2022

Feel better Howie❤️ — Christy⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ⟭⟬⟬⟭I will see BTS in 2022!💜 (@BEvansBabyGirl) June 15, 2022

A look at America’s Got Talent episode 3 acts

Here’s a look at some of the acts on AGT’s June 14th episode.

The Brown Brothers

Nate and Gabriel, aka known as The Brown Brothers, appeared in the episode. The duo are navy veterans who are now venturing into music.

Nate plays the piano while Gabriel sings.

The duo delivered a touching performance which also had comedic elements. Their act was a combination of song and impressions.

Blade to Blade

Another set of brothers performed an extreme act of knife-throwing.

Their performance left many on the edge of their seats when they started by throwing daggers while standing across from each other.

Jack Williams

Jack Williams is this season’s ventriloquist comedian who appeared on the episode with his hazy-eyed rabbit puppet.

The performer impressed the audiences and judges alike with his rabbit voice, as he switched between his normal voice and the comedic one.

The judges went as far as to call his act one of the best ventriloquism auditions on the show.

You can take a look at the other performances here.

