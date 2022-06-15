Simon Cowell's wrist injury didn't deter him from AGT Golden Buzzer press













NBC’s America’s Got Talent is back in 2022 with its 17th season. The talent competition sees people from all over the USA take to the stage and do all they can to impress the judges and win a $1M prize. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell make up the 2022 judging panel.

Each week, viewers get to see new acts take to the AGT stage but one thing that caught AGT fans’ eyes during the 2022 series is a cast on Simon Cowell’s wrist. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Simon Cowell’s wrist – he may have caused himself an injury but it didn’t stop him from Tuesday night’s Golden Buzzer press!

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

What happened to Simon Cowell’s wrist?

In early 2022, Simon Cowell broke his arm in an E-Bike accident.

Speaking to ITV News in February 2022, Simon said that he was “cycling, not paying any attention” adding that it was raining and he went around a corner and the “wheels went under” him.

Simon’s accident happened in West London and he was also knocked unconscious from the incident.

Some passers-by stopped traffic and got the AGT judge the help he needed and when speaking to ITV News, Simon said: “For the three people who stopped the traffic… thank you very much“.

OMG: What happened to Howie Mandel as AGT 2022 judge’s absence worries fans?

Colosseum | New Series | History

It wasn’t Simon’s first E-Bike injury

The America’s Got Talent judge suffered a broken arm in 2022 and it wasn’t the first time he’s had an accident on an E-Bike.

In 2020, while riding an E-Bike on his driveway in Malibu, California, Simon broke three vertebrae as per The Sun. The talent show judge had to endure a six-hour operation.

The second time around, his injuries were, fortunately, less serious. Simon’s arm can be seen in a cast during his appearances on AGT in 2022 but it didn’t deter him from pressing the Golden Buzzer for Sara James during season 17.

Simon’s son ‘told him off’ for not wearing a helmet

Despite suffering injuries, the talent show judge said that the only real thing he was scared of was what his son would have to say when he returned home from the hospital.

Simon said he knew that Eric, his son, would be waiting for him to “tell him off“.

The father-one-one said that he got “the biggest telling off” and added that it was a “lesson learnt“.

Simon added that he’d be wearing a helmet in future bike rides but he was seen cycling in Notting Hill in June 2022 without a helmet as per MSN alongside his wife, Lauren, and her son, Adam.

NO WAY: AGT’s Madison Taylor Baez already found fame as a Netflix star in 2020

Screenshot: OMG! Duo Rag Dolls Prank The Judges With an Audition Brawl | AGT 2022

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK