Wyn Starks honoured his late brother with Who I Am during AGT audition













Wyn Starks wanted to honour his late brother during his America’s Got Talent audition in 2022. Wyn opted to sing an original song and said that he was “nervous but excited”, to be performing on the NBC show. His song, Who I Am’ moved judge Sofia Vergara to tears.

Simon Cowell said that Wyn’s performance was “the perfect tribute” to his brother and that being on AGT could be a “life-changing moment” for him. The America’s Got Talent auditionee not only impressed the judges but viewers at home, too. Some fans tweeted that Wyn’s performance was the best of the night and others called him a “powerhouse”.

Screenshot: Sofia Vergara is Moved to Tears by Wyn Starks’ Original Song | AGT 2022 – YouTube

Get to know Wyn from AGT

Wyn Starks appeared on America’s Got Talent during the July 12th episode in 2022.

He hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota but moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

The AGT star said that he “sang as a kid” and has been “doing music his whole life”.

Wyn lost his hospitality job due to the pandemic and then decided to pursue music as his career instead.

Wyn sang an original song

Explaining what he was going to sing for the judges during his AGT audition, Wyn said that he was going to perform an original song.

He said Who I Am talks about “his journey” in becoming who he is today. Wyn added that Who I Am was one of his brother’s favourite songs.

His song is available to listen to on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and Deezer.

What happened to Wyn Starks’ brother?

During Wyn’s audition, he said that he was a twin and that recently he lost his brother.

Wyn said: “It’s been really hard, and you know, he was one of my biggest supporters. I’m doing this for him.”

Taking to Instagram on November 14th, 2020, Wyn posted a photo of himself and his twin brother, Caine. He captioned the post: “RIP my twin brother. I will miss you!”

AGT judge Sofia Vergara was moved to tear by Wyn’s performance and shared that she had also lost her brother, adding that she couldn’t imagine what it would be like to lose a twin.

WAY TO GO: Courtney Hadwin didn’t win AGT in 2018 but got herself a record deal

View Instagram Post

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK