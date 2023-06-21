America’s Got Talent’s Freedom Singers left the audience and viewers at home moved by their emotional performance. Judge Heidi Klum said the performance gave her “goosebumps”.

Every season, America’s Got Talent features the very best talent across the US and the globe with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel tasked with the decision to pick up the stand-out performances for the next stage of the NBC show.

A group called the Freedom Singers delivered a powerful performance on last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 20) and left the audience and viewers emotional, including AGT host Terry Crews and judge Heidi Klum.

Picture by America’s Got Talent on YouTube

Who are the Freedom Singers?

The Freedom Singers is a group made up of eight singers from the Los Angeles neighborhood Skid Row.

The once-houseless performers met at the Los Angeles Community Action Network and decided to create a group out of their struggling experience.

“Skid Row is in the heart of downtown Los Angeles where five people per day die on the streets, houseless people,” one of the singers explained to the AGT judges. “So, for us, Freedom Singing brings us close together; it is that medium that we’ve always used to come together as America.”

“I’m so blessed that I found the Los Angeles Community Action Network because they gave me a voice and the opportunity to rebuild myself,” another singer from the group added.

Freedom Singers deliver powerful performance

The group delivered a moving cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1992 single Under the Bridge.

Their cover was accompanied by piano and the audience respected their performance by keeping silent to fully immerse in the moving experience.

The end of the song brought the audience and all judges to their feet as they cheered and clapped at the group’s powerful performance.

“You have a powerful voice, a powerful message,” Heidi told the group. “It was beautiful. It gave me goosebumps.”

“I’m so happy for them,” Terry told the cameras, getting visibly emotional after the performance. Many people in the crowd were brought to tears.

AGT viewers were brought to tears

Many viewers at home said they were “moved” and “shot in the heart” by the emotional performance from the Freedom Singers.

“One of the most moving performances of the Season 18 #AGT auditions! Bravo, Freedom Singers!” one fan tweeted as another wrote: “Shot in the heart.”

“Hearing @terrycrews celebrate them and thank them for their inspiration is just the best!” another viewer commented.

“I’m not a big fan of the sob story acts in general but for some reason, this REALLY got to me,” a fourth viewer said. “Perfect song too. I will be rooting for them!!”

