Atai Show on AGT 2023 is the zombie contortionist dance group literally moving their muscles and bones on stage. America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel is shocked, Sofia Vergara screams, and an audience member tells his friend to get off him out of fear. Let’s find out all about the Atai Show dance group that creeped the judges out.

America’s Got Talent sees all kinds of impressive performances, and there’s always something different that contestants pull out of the bag. This time, Atai Show is the dance and contortionist group that stuns the audience and judges on July 18’s episode. Reality Titbit did some digging to explore their impressive background.

Meet Atai Show on AGT

Atai Show is a dance group created by Atai Omurzakov. They have performed not just on America’s Got Talent stage but in Copenhagen, Dubai, and Germany. Atai also founded ADEM Show, which reached Judge Cuts in season 14.

They performed a zombie-themed contortion dance routine to Backstreet Boys’ Everybody (Backstreet’s Back). All four judges voted “Yes” – even a shocked Howie Mandel – sending them through to the next round.

Now, they have renamed themselves Atai Show and returned for season 18. They have over 100K subscribers on YouTube and over 11K on Instagram, with many hailing them as their “favorite act” of the season!

Sofia Vergara screams out in fear

When two men without shirts demonstrate a disturbing ability to pop out their shoulder blades, judge Sofia Vergara screams in fear. One of the dancers even moved his head to make it look like it was balancing on its own!

They all wore scary make-up and masks, to which a crowd member told his friend to “get off him” due to fear. They used popping to make it look like they were rag dolls, which left Heidi Klum shell-shocked.

Four of the Atai Show Dem dancers walked like puppets on stage, as they showed a bending of bones in an unusual way. One of them could even move his Adam’s Apple with his hand!

Fans react to ‘amazing’ dance group

When Atai Show returned with hopes to get closer to winning the competition, viewers were seriously impressed. One fan wrote: “This stole the show. Definitely watching this again and again and again…..”

Another penned: “Yes, this audition was bone-chilling. It was like I was watching some real-life zombies on there. 😳.”

“Amazing, creepy, and original. ❤️,” reacted a fellow AGT fan.