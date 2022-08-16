











Pop Idol icon Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment, aged 41, his family has said in a statement.

The singer was found in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota. His cause of death remains unknown.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame after appearing on Popstars in 2001. The Scottish native also appeared on the first season of Pop Idol the following year, alongside winner Will Young.

Family’s ‘tragic loss’

Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images

A statement from his family reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Darius horror car crash a decade ago

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The Popstar to Opera Star winner was ‘three millimetres from death’ after he suffered a horror car crash. It resulted in the star breaking his neck, writes the Mail Online.

He told Hello! Magazine at the time he turned down an operation over fears it could affect his voice. He said his “trauma compression injury” was similar to Superman star’s Christopher Reeve’s devastating injury, who was paralysed following a horse riding accident.

Darius was a passenger in a Porsche when the car hit a wall at 70mph after skidding on oil in Spain.

Darius was then told by a nurse if the crack in his vertebrae was ‘three millimetres’ in another direction he wouldn’t have survived.

Darius’ career

After beating Bernie Nolan of the Nolan sisters for ITV’s Popstar to Operastar, he landed an opera role in Carmen at London’s O2 Arena.

The star also appeared in Chicago as lawyer Billy Glynn for two runs of the show, as well as Guys and Dolls and Gone With The Wind.

He went to live in the US and married Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge in February 2011 at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara. The pair filed for divorce in 2013.

