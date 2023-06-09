Former Britain’s Got Talent dancer Kerri-Anne Donaldson has died at the age of 38 as many Strictly stars paid tributes to their friend.

The dancer and choreographer performed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 as part of a dance group, which included Strictly Come Dancing stars Katya Jones and Neil Jones.

A number of Strictly stars paid poignant tributes on social media as they remembered Kerri-Anne for her “beautiful soul” and “cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold”.

Kerri-Anne Donaldson has died at 38

Kerri-Anne’s devastating passing was confirmed by her older sister Cara in a poignant Facebook tribute.

“My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me,” Cara wrote in the tragic post. “My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don’t know how to process it.”

She continued: “I love you, Kerri, you’re my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don’t know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight.”

Kerri-Anne was part of the dance group Kings and Queens. The troupe appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 and reached the semi-finals of the competition.

BGT star celebrated “incredible night” in final post

The celebrated dancer and choreographer celebrated an “incredible night” in her final Instagram post, which was filled with many tributes.

Kerri-Anne was a judge at The Open Worlds Youth Latin competition at Blackpool Tower in early May. The ballroom held a special place for the professional dancer as she appeared in several competitions there over the years.

“It’s a strange feeling being on the other side of the floor,” she wrote in her caption alongside a string of pictures from the special night. “Thank you to the organisers for inviting me and congratulations on such a successful event.”

Strictly stars pay tributes to Kerri-Anne

Former and current Strictly stars paid condolences to Kerri-Anne and many shared their shock at her sudden and tragic passing.

“Absolutely heartbroken,” Kevin Clifton wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve known Kerri since we were kids and she was always the loveliest girl. A friend and a dance partner. I’m glad we got to dance together this Xmas. And that the whole cast of Strictly Ballroom got to work with you in rehearsals. RIP.”

Neil Jones wrote in a poignant tribute with an image of Kerri-Anne: “Kerri Anne Donaldson- remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold, she hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories and she was always the voice of reason. Kerri, you were my friend and like my big sister.”

Fellow Strictly star Amy Dowden said: “So shocked and sad. Such a beautiful dancer and a kind soul! Sending love to all of your family and friends. Heaven has certainly gained an angel. Keep dancing up there lovely.”

Picture by @kerri_annedonaldsoon Instagram