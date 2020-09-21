Britain’s Got Talent 2020 has been whacked with a slew of Ofcom complaints ever since the Live Shows returned.

Former BGT winners Diversity performed at the first of this year’s live shows. On Saturday, September 5th, Ashley Banjo and his star dancers performed a moving routine in support of Black Lives Matter. The routine referenced events of this year from the death of George Floyd, BLM protests all around the world, and the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Although Diversity’s BLM wowed many people, it came with a backlash. After the dance aired, Ofcom were hit with almost 25,000 complaints and requests that ITV apologise. However, ITV have stood firm with their decision to air the dance routine.

To show her support for her friend and fellow judge, Alesha Dixon wore a BLM necklace. Find out more about Alesha’s necklace here, plus where to get one for yourself!

Alesha debuts BLM necklace on Britain’s Got Talent

In the third semi-final of the 2020 series (Saturday, September 19th), Alesha Dixon wore a gold necklace with the letters BLM on it.

The necklace choice sparked more debate about BLM on BGT, just like had happened with Ashley Banjo.

One viewer tweeted: “If @AleshaOfficial wearing a BLM necklace offends you then you are a racist and part of the problem.”

Another wrote: “I didn’t think I could love Alesha Dixon anymore after people mistaking her garden for a park but that BLM necklace is a mood & a vibe.”

Where is Alesha Dixon’s BLM necklace from?

Alesha Dixon’s stylist, Laury Smith, for the third semi-final announced details of the outfit on Instagram.

Laury mentioned that the jewellery worn by Alesha Dixon was from Veiled Rebel and Hannah Martin. Alesha has worn earrings from Veiled Rebel on Britain’s Got Talent in the second live semi-final, so it is likely that Veiled Rebel provided Alesha with her earrings.

This means that it is likely Alesha Dixon’s BLM necklace came from Hannah Martin. Hannah Martin describes herself on Instagram as a “designer of big gold things.” Also, we found that Hannah Martin makes bespoke jewellery on her website. It is likely Alesha Dixon’s BLM necklace is custom-made.

Create your own BLM necklace

It’s unlikely that many of us would be able to shell out thousands of pounds on a bespoke gold necklace. So, if you’re looking for an alternative, we’ve got some ideas!

Many jewellery outlets create gold necklaces with single letters on them. We would suggest to buy a B, an L, and an M letter necklace. Then, to get the stacked look like Alesha has, you could change the chain length so all three letters can be seen.

It’s nothing that can’t be done without a little Googling and some craftiness!

