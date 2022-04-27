Baby-faced Michael Collins all grown up in 10-year transformation after BGT













Many contestants go through the stages of Britain’s Got Talent to demonstrate their inner artists. With a dream to achieve and with nothing to lose, BGT star Michael Collings gave it a try and what a journey he’s had. After more than a decade since he first appeared, he has had an incredible transformation.

Even though his talent was undeniable, he had a very difficult journey at BGT. Despite his struggles, he always found some sort of comfort when he was signing and kept that mentality of focusing on winning the prize to start off his family.

Michael’s journey in Britain’s Got Talent

In his first performance in front of the judges, Michael didn’t seem to have made much of an impression. Amanda herself thought he looked like he was dressed for a long-haul flight. But without judging a book by its cover, Michael’s angelic voice singing Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car blew everyone away.

Dreaming of becoming a “successful recording artist, release lots of albums, and play across the world”, Michael made it as far as the finals.

However, the tough competition led him to finish in fifth place against Jai McDowall, who became the winner of the fifth series of Britain’s Got Talent. Nonetheless, he joined the BGT UK tour along with other contestants after the series ended.

10 years later, what has become of dreamy Michael?

BGT star Michael Collings’ transformation

Michael still hasn’t been able to fulfill his dream of becoming the next Ed Sheeran, but he hasn’t given up on his dream to become a successful musician.

That being said, Michael looks unrecognisable and better than ever 10 years after the show. Now lives in Wells, Somerset with his fiancé Sara and their daughter, Esme.

At the time of his audition, Michael worked as an IT engineer. Currently, he seems to be focusing on his music career, posting videos occasionally on his Instagram account. Also, he is the male vocalist of The Big Strut, a six-member band from Devon.

Updating his fans with his life and music on Instagram, he recently posted a snippet of a song he has been working on and captioned it:

“Life takes you through a funny rollercoaster at times. Taking time to reflect and just be you really helps. I wrote these couple of lines last night”

In 2021, he released a new single called Burn All My Things, which you can listen to on Spotify. Fans can expect new music coming soon.