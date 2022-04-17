











Although the show includes undeniable skills and emotional moments from talented individuals, Britain’s Got Talent scandals are just as iconic. Let’s take a look at the top scandalous moments after the reality series returns.

During its 15 years, there have been moments caught on television that have made history on the show.

Whether that be a superstar like Susan Boyle was made, or animals proving to be incredible performers. Are you curious to know what some of the biggest scandals are, on and off-screen? Reality TitBit takes a step back in time.

RELATED: Where is Amanda Holden’s dress on Britains Got Talent from? Semi-finals outfit explored!

Top 5 Britain’s Got Talent scandals throughout the years

5. Stunt switch leaves fans outraged

A performing dog won Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, but a secret behind the scenes left a sour taste in viewer’s mouths.

Winner Jules O’Dwyer gave an impressive performance with her Border Collie Matisse but viewers quickly spotted another dog that had slightly darker features during the show.

It ended up being true that there was a second dog in Jules’s performance – a stunt dog. After it was revealed there were over a thousand complaints sent to the program.

As per the Mirror, an investigation began looking into if the show misled fans. ITV boss Peter Fincham admitted that Jules should have been clearer.

Nonetheless, Jules and Matisse still kept their title as the winners of the show.

4. Simon Cowell kissing Amanda Holden’s bum

The performance of the then 71-years-old Sandra Broadbent (Kelly Fox) who sang Kiss My A**, by The All Purpose Blues entertained fans.

Although the judges were shocked (but enjoyed) her performance, Simon and Amanda decided to take things to the next level.

Amanda stood up and started dancing when all of a sudden she thrust her bum in the direction of Simon.

Simon gestured to kiss Amanda in the “Kiss My A**” verse. This one makes the list for one of the Britain’s Got Talent scandals in history.

TRENDING: The Ultimatum: Was Madelyn pregnant during the filming?

3. Holden forgetting she was being filmed

Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

In 2019, Amanda Holden had another controversial moment when she accidentally swore on the family-friendly show.

During a performance of The Haunting act, the supernatural magic scared the judge so much that she screamed “f***” in front of the entire audience.

Amanda was chose to participate in the act without having a clue of what would happen.

She was escorted into a room while two actresses acted as ghosts, one of them was an 11-year-old girl named Florence.

Once she realized what she said, she quickly covered her mouth and embarrassedly returned to her chair apologizing as it was a “really terrible word”.

Although that moment was not broadcast on television, it got shared by various viewers on their social media accounts who attended the live shows.

“I’ve never felt so terrified in my whole life. I wouldn’t want anyone to go through that, but she’s a genius. I don’t know how she does it. And apologies again.” Holden at BGT’s Twiter account on being “pretty spooked by The Haunting”.

DRAMA: When was Kim Kardashian on SNL as star speaks on Debra Messing drama?

2. Voting mishap during semi final

The show suffered technical issues where viewers were unable to submit their votes on the show’s mobile voting app in 2012.

According to the BBC, the program was forced to close the voting application due to the problems caused.

Nonetheless, they stated that the problem did not affect the semi-final votes’ outcome and that they were all successfully counted.

In their statement, they said that due to the there was a “massive demand” that led the app to crash.

Although they announced it during the show and advised viewers to use other methods, they apologized by offering “a full refund for any unused votes.”

1. J Lo’s leotard caused a stir

Iconic singer Jennifer Lopez paid a visit to Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 during its semi-final and exclusively performed for the audience.

The majority of the viewers enjoyed the singer’s performance of “Live It Up”, as she was looking better than ever.

However, others went to Ofcom to complain as they thought that the outfit was too revealing.

JLo wore a black leotard while her arms were covered in fur. She also wore a black pair of knee-high boots.

As per BBC, Ofcom had received 100 complaints about the singer’s outfit, which she later on defended by saying:

“I wore the same outfit on the Billboard Awards in red and it didn’t seem to cause any controversy there, so I felt pretty safe.” Jennifer Lopez to BBC