When the Golden Buzzer was introduced on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2014, no one could have predicted what an integral part of the show it would become. For the most part, when talent shows introduce twists to mix up the competition, it doesn’t always work; in the case of the BGT Golden Buzzers, it has been a complete success.

So far, all of the acts sailing through to the semi-finals with a Golden Buzzer from the judges have been musical acts. Only Alesha Dixon has yet to press her Golden Buzzer.

So without further ado, let’s get to know the Golden Buzzer acts so far for the 2020 series.

Simon’s choice: Fayth Ifil

Simon awarded his Golden Buzzer to 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil.

Fayth wowed the audience and judges with her rendition of Tina Turner’s ‘Proud Mary’. It’s hardly a surprise that Fayth impressed on stage, as despite her young age, she has worked on West End productions including Tina Turner and School Of Rock.

Amanda’s choice: Honey and Sammy

Mother and daughter singing duo Honey and Sammy wowed Amanda Holden when they came back to perform for the second time.

Their choice of song – Freya Riding’s ‘Lost Without You’ – their story and their connection was strong enough to convince Amanda to push her Golden Buzzer of the series.

Amanda said: “Every single lyric you got right and sang just seemed so poignant to your story – it was the most wonderful thing to witness.”

David’s choice: Sign Along With Us

David’s selection for the live semi-finals was Manchester-based sign language choir, Sign Along With Us. They are aged 4 to 64.

There was not a dry eye in the house as Sign Along With Us performed the moving lead track from The Greatest Showman, ‘This Is Me’.

Jade Kilduff, 18, founded the group. She was inspired to create it after doctors claimed that her 5-year-old brother Christian – who has cerebral palsy and is registered blind – would not be able to walk, talk, or even sit up. But Christian was there with the choir, performing his heart out, showing that anything is possible.

Jade said of Sign Along With Us: “We want to spread the message of inclusion, that no matter who you are and what difficulties you face you can achieve your dreams if you believe.”

Ant and Dec’s choice: Jon Courtenay

Finally, Ant and Dec selected 46-year-old comedian, pianist and singer Jon Courtenay, who is originally from Mossley, near Manchester.

Jon has been performing as a pianist over the years but took on BGT with his comedy singing performance.

With a personal performance talking about his family, his hopes and dreams, as well as prodding the occasional joke at the judges, it’s no wonder he was selected by Ant and Dec.

