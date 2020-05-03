Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Britain’s Got Talent returned for series 14 on Saturday, April 11th despite fears that the show would be pulled. Although the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to the live shows for the foreseeable future, we still have plenty of auditions to work our way through.

Episode 4 (Saturday, May 2nd) saw everything from a youth orchestra playing Lil Nas X to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but one of the acts which really stood out was mother and daughter duo Honey and Sammy. Not only were they talented singers, but their story and connection moved Amanda Holden so much, she awarded them her Golden Buzzer.

But who are Honey and Sammy?

We found the songstresses on Instagram to find out more about them.

Who are Honey and Sammy?

Honey and Sammy Harrison are a mother-daughter singing duo who took on Britain’s Got Talent in the fourth audition episode. Honey is 14 years old and Sammy – despite some fans’ disbelief at her age – is 43 years old.

In the audition, Honey stated it was her idea to be on the show. Honey explained:

The past couple of years – the last two years my mum got diagnosed with cancer… Its been a tough couple of years – to be here with my mum is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.

Honey and Sammy on Britain’s Got Talent

Every time that Simon Cowell stops a performance mid-way through and asks the performer to come back, we know we’re in for something special. We’ve seen this done multiple times on Britain’s Got Talent and with the likes of The X Factor. So when this happened to Honey and Sammy, we all knew they were going to come back fighting.

The mother-daughter group returned to perform Freya Riding’s ‘Lost Without You’ and had the audience in tears.

After Honey and Sammy’s performance, Amanda Holden said: “Every single lyric you got right and sang just seemed so poignant to your story – it was the most wonderful thing to witness.” And she followed this compliment with an even bigger compliment: awarding Honey and Sammy her only Golden Buzzer on the season.

This means we’ll be seeing Honey and Sammy next in the semi-finals… which unfortunately won’t be for a while.

Follow Honey and Sammy on Instagram

As Honey and Sammy Harrison will be off our screens for the foreseeable future, many fans will want to keep up to date with the latest on the singers. We’ve got you covered!

We found that Honey and Sammy have a joint Instagram account for their stage act. You can find them under the handle @honeyand.sammy.

They clearly are as close off screen as they are on, as the majority of their social media feed is dominated by snaps of them learning TikTok dances together, doing each others make up, and, of course, singing!

They also have their own personal accounts tagged in the bio: @honeyharrisonn and @sammye4.

