











Lagi Demetriou, part of the Stavros Flatley duo with father Demi looks unrecognisable since his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. Psst, he’s not a kid anymore, he’s also a dad. Feel old yet?

The hilarious Brit-Greek duo has become one of the most remembered contestants in the history of Britain’s Got Talent. However, the curiosity of knowing what has become of them remains strong, especially the little child star who has become an adult.

Ever wondered what BGT’s Lagi Demetriou is up to now? Let us tell you.

READ MORE: Baby-faced Michael Collins all grown up in 10-year transformation after BGT

Stavros Flatley’s Lagi rose to fame aged 12

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

From a British-Cypriot background, Lagi Demetriou was only 12-years-old when he formed with his father Demi. The duo, known as Stravos Flatley, performed a traditional greek dance routine dressed in only black trousers and a bright blonde wig. Nothing else.

Their hilarious outfits and positive attitude took them all the way to the final of the show. The two won the hearts of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Piers Morgan, and also the public.

As per The Mirror, Simon Cowell himself said their performance was “one of his favourite ever dance acts.” I mean, if you manage to get Simon Cowell to like you, you’ve already won.

Despite having an undeniable talent, the father and son were placed in fourth place. Nonetheless, the two were welcomed back in 2016 as guest performers.

Photo by Ray Burmiston/Comic Relief/Getty Images

Stavros Flatley returned for the first-ever series of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. However, the two announced they would be going into separate ways to focus on different things.

“When we got to The Champions, I thought this was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to quit forever. So I will return for some shows,” Lagi said.

Today, Stavros Flatley still remains as a dup but with the replacement of Lagi for his nephew, Samson.

Fast forward to 2022, what has become of Lagi Demetriou?

FIND OUT: Britain’s Got Talent scandals – Amanda Holden swearing to stunt switch

Unrecognisable 13 years later

Screenshot from Neekzs and Lagi’s YouTube Channel: ENGAGEMENT Q&A | WEDDING DATE | THE RING | NEEKZSANDLAGI / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pNSVtXje44

After quitting dancing and focusing on a lifestyle away from the spotlight, he moved back to the city of Paphos, Cyprus with his now-fiancée. Lagi opened a barbershop and also a water sports business.

With a beard and tattoos all over his body, Lagi looks completely different 13 years after participating in Britain’s Got Talent. Of course, he also ditched his infamous blonde wig. You wouldn’t even recognise him.

Last month the singer, who’s now 25, welcomed his first daughter with fiancée Annika Crawford. It is incredible to think that when he reached the BGT stage he was just a child and now he is fully grown up.

NO WAY: Meet Steve Royle from Britain’s Got Talent: We found the finalist on Instagram!

What has Lagi been up to since quitting Stavros Flatley?

Lagi seems to have become a content creator, regularly posting videos on a shared TikTok and YouTube account with Anikka. The two dance, do fashion hauls, vlogs, and Q&As. Neekzs and Lagi have gathered a total of 282.4k followers.

He has also gained fame on his personal Instagram account, accumulating 27.5k Instagram followers. He shares snapshots of his life in Cyprus with his family, and occasionally throwback snaps of when he appeared in BGT with his father.

Want to see more of Stavros Flatley’s Lagi Demetriou? Head over to his Instagram account.