Britain’s Got Talent is back on our screens for 2020 and while the talent show may have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s plenty of prerecorded content available to watch until the live shows can resume.

Already, the Golden Buzzer acts have been selected but there’s plenty more talented acts sailing through to the next round.

One of the acts who stood out in episode 5 (Saturday, May 9th) was Lili Davies, and not just because her song about Simon Cowell had us all in stitches; BGT viewers were quick to spot that Lili had appeared on another series before.

So when was Lili Davies on BBC’s All Together Now? Who is the singing comedian?

Who is Lili Davies from All Together Now?

Lili is a 68-year-old comedian and singer from Essex. She is originally from Romania.

Lili appeared on All Together Now last year as a judge. You would often spot Lili next to Ginger Spice Geri Horner.

The reason why Lili was put as a judge on All Together Now is that she was a trained singer working in the industry. She is the resident singer at The Coach & Horses pub in Soho, where she goes by the name ‘Magic Betty’. Lili has also performed at the infamous Bootleggers Bar in Las Vegas, the restaurant of choice of Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack.

Lili Davies on Britain’s Got Talent

Lili Davies stepped on the Britain’s Got Talent stage to audition with an original song dedicated to Simon Cowell. She sang:

David I like you, but I don’t know what to do because my heart is not for you. Because I love you Simon, Simon, Simon. I want to kiss and maybe more.

Although David Walliams put his fingers in his ears to block out the ode to Cowell, Simon gave the performance a standing ovation and described it as “beautiful.”

Lili is through to the next round so we will be seeing her again on the BGT stage!

