Since the wildcard was introduced to Britain’s Got Talent, it has given those not lucky enough to make it through to finals during the semi-finals one last shot to make it through.

So who has won the judges wildcard this year?

Here is everything you need to know about Libby and Charlie and whether they have what it takes to now bring home the win!

Meet Libby and Charlie…

This dance duo blew everyone away with their talent beyond their years.

When they auditioned Libby from Liverpool and Charlie from Manchester were both just 11-years-old!

While they sailed through their audition with four yes’s from the judges, they didn’t make the original cut for the live semi-finals. But after terrifying magic act The Brotherhood had to pull out over safety concerns, these two professionals stepped in last minute to steal the show.

BGT semi-finals: Libby and Charlie

In the semi-finals, Libby and Charlie pulled off an elaborate 1920s routine, with all the glitz, glamour and fancy footwork you could image!

But although their performance blew fans away at home, it was not enough to secure them a place in the finals on public vote. Particularly not when coming up against mysterious magician X and Jonathan Goodwin.

It was a double whammy for the dancing duo as they lost out on a ticket to the finals on Charlie’s 12th birthday!

Check out their brilliant performance below.

Do Libby and Charlie have what it takes to win?

Viewers were shocked when these two didn’t sail through to the final.

Particularly after they stepped into their semi-final performance with just days of preparation, after The Brotherhood pulled out.

#BGT2019 Libby and Charlie were robbed tonight and deserved to go through to the final. Such talented youngsters. 4 magic acts in the final, really ? Isn't it supposed to be a variety show? Thought Barbara was fab too. — Charlotte (@charli_bascombe) May 31, 2019

So with them returning on the wildcard, there’s a chance that Libby and Charlie’s share of the votes might increase!

But it will still be a tough competition going up against fan-favourites such as Dave & Finn and Colin Thackery.

