Sirine Jahangir took to the Britain’s Got Talent stage in episode 6 (Saturday, May 16th) and wowed audiences with both her story and her singing.

While many were interested in Sirine’s story, some viewers were curious to find out more about her parents, who we also met in the episode.

So, who are Sirine Jahangir’s parents? Find out about her famous family here!

Meet Sirine Jahangir

Sirine Jahangir is a 14-year-old singer from North London.

Not only did her performance of Gabrielle Aplin’s ‘Salvation’ wow the audience, her story moved them all to tears. Sirine started to lose her eyesight at the age of 5. Sirine and her parents realised there was a problem with her eyesight, as when dressed up in a pirate costume, wearing a patch over her right eye meant that she suddenly could not see – the vision had already gone from her left.

Despite arduous and painful medical procedures over the next four years, by the age of 9, Sirine had lost the sight in her right eye. She was then fully blind.

Music runs in Sirine’s family as the late pop star Junaid Jamshed was her uncle. Before his death in 2016, he would make trips to the UK to visit his niece and teach about music.

Who are Sirine Jahangir’s parents?

Kafeel and Ghizlane Jahangir

Kafeel Jahangir is a 48-year-old property developer. Ghizlane is 40 but less is known about her background. The couple also have two sons Zayn, 13, Aydin, 6.

Although unconfirmed, it is likely that Kafeel Jahangir is a former cricket as well. We found that the cricketer Kafeel Jahangir’s birth date lined up with the property developer Kafeel Jahangir. His birth date is May 22nd, 1971 which makes him 48.

Kafeel batted right-handed and bowled right-arm fast-medium. After setting an impressive cricketing record while at Aldenham School (between 1983 and 1989), Kafeel made his professional debut for Hertfordshire County Cricket Club in 1993. He retired in 2000 and made his way into property.

Meet Sirine’s grandfather Sahibzada Jahangir

Sirine’s grandfather is Sahibzada Jahangir, who is the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Trade and Investment in the UK and Europe.

Sahibzada is also one of the founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. PTI is a centrist political party in Pakistan and currently the ruling party. Imran Khan is PTI’s and Pakistan’s leader.

Sahibzada has been tweeting all about his granddaughter’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent and is clearly super proud of Sirine. You can follow Sahibzada on Twitter @ChicoJahangir. He currently has over 26,500 followers.

