After seven weeks of auditions, Britain’s Got Talent series 14 reached the end of its initial heats on Saturday, May 23rd.

It ended on a real high with the evening’s talked-about performance from young singer Souparnika Nair.

But it wasn’t only Souparnika’s stunning singing voice which caught the attention of BGT viewers, but many noticed that they’d seen her on TV before.

So, when was Souparnika Nair on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show?

Who is Souparnika Nair?

Souparnika Nair is a 10-year-old singer from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Currently, Souparnika is a pupil at Sebert Wood Community Primary School, however has big dreams of being a performing star. Performing on the West End is Souparnika’s goal.

Speaking in the episode, Souparnika said:

I am a big fan of Britain’s Got Talent and to finally be on the show is overwhelming. I just can’t still believe it. There’s lots of older people here today and I think I’m one of the youngest. That is really scary.

Souparnika Nair on Britain’s Got Talent 2020

Souparnika rounded off the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 auditions with her rendition of ‘The Trolley Song’, performed by Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis. This initial number did not wow Simon Cowell who told her to choose another song to perform. Souparnika came back with ‘Never Enough’ from The Greatest Showman.

This second performance blew away both the audience and the judges.

Simon Cowell said: “You absolutely nailed it,” while David Walliams commented “That is a mountain of a song and you conquered it.”

BGT fans remember Souparnika from Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Back in November 2019, Souparnika Nair appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. She appeared as Michael’s Unexpected Star of the Show and performed ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ from Les Miserables.

It didn’t take long for Britain’s Got Talent viewers to remember Souparnika from last year and many took to Twitter to share their surprise at seeing the young singer on their screens again.

One viewer tweeted: “Anyone else recognise Souparnika from Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show?”

Another added: “Was that a glimpse of Souparnika (from Michael McIntryre’s Big Show) we just saw on #BGT?”

Sal/Souparnika was so good! And at just 10 years old, what a wonderful voice she has. If you think she looks familiar, that's because she was on Michael McIntyre's Big Show last year. #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 23, 2020

