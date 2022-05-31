











Just before Britain’s Got Talent hit the live shows on ITV, Stephen Mulhern dropped a massive hint that he’s potentially behind ‘The Witches’ costume on the show. He is now one of several identity theories behind the act.

The semi-finals are officially here, with the most popular act being The Witch as the act frightened the judges and audience. From asking Amanda Holden to bite an apple to her being chased by a rat, there’s a whole ton of mystery.

Spoilers: Stephen, who hosted Britain’s Got More Talent on ITV2 from 2007 until it was scrapped in 2019, may have returned to the stage he knows all too well. So what did his Instagram post on The Witch actually mean?

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Stephen Mulhern drops a hint

Stephen has teased BGT viewers by sharing a picture of The Witch, alongside photos of him getting his make-up done by make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, who was formerly married to co-host Ant McPartlin.

He wrote: “Everyone keeps asking if I’m The Witch from BGT! Well, you might want to ask Lisa Armstrong what I look like before she put make-up on me!” So he didn’t confirm the speculation, but neither did he deny the rumours.

This was posted one week before the live shows on Monday May 30th. The former host of Britain’s Got Talent appeared to suggest that Lisa may have helped him transform into one of the ‘witches’.

A fan commented: “You always look great! So was it you?” Stephen replied to the follower with the ‘lips sealed’ emoji, hinting that he was involved in the act, whether it was him teaching Ant or Dec, or playing The Witch himself.

Other theories about The Witch

Stephen isn’t the only well-known celebrity that BGT fans have pointed to when it comes to The Witches’ identity. When the act didn’t make it through on the semi-finals, many viewers were majorly disappointed.

However, the act’s identity was still kept a secret, leaving us guessing who is behind the act. From Bake Off co-host Noel Fielding to Keith Lemon, there’s an entire list of theories circulating social media.

Some thought the semi-finals performance involved a different ‘witch’ to the act’s initial audition, but others had their bets on Jeremy Kyle or Ian Bartholomew, who played Geoff Metcalf in Coronation Street.

The Witch wrote on Twitter that they “play by their own rules, not Simon’s”, and shared a post following the Monday 30th episode which stated: “Ding dong! The witch is dead.”

I reckon one of these witches is Stephen Mulhern me lol #BritainsGotTalent — Carol Marie Keaney (@KeaneyCarol) May 30, 2022

Fans react to the BGT act

When The Witch was booted off the show, fans instantly crossed their fingers that they would be brought back as a wildcard. All over social media, there was a lot of viewer anger to them not getting through to the finals.

While the act wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, the majority of fans on Twitter loved how unique and hilarious The Witches’ performance was. Most thought they were “robbed” and felt the judges “ruined the act.”

One wrote: “Is there a Judges Wildcard thing for the final? If so, I kinda feel like they should use it on The Witches considering how they behaved during their act – heckling each other and ruining the spooky atmosphere.

“Possibly caused them to not go through.”

Another said: “What? How can the witch not be through to the final? #BritainsGotTalent.”

