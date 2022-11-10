









Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has issued an apology over “disrespectful” comments he made about contestants on the popular ITV show.

In leaked transcripts, obtained by The Guardian, Walliams was accused of using derogatory language during a recorded audition show at the London Palladium in January 2020. The comments were made during a private conversation and not in front of cameras or to the guests themselves.

Walliams has been a judge on BGT since 2012, along with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon.

He has even been named best judge at the National Television Awards three times during his 10-year stint on the show.

However, Walliams’ comments have caused quite a backlash…

What did David Walliams say on BGT?

One incident captured in the transcript involved an older performer who engaged in lighthearted banter with the judges in which he made a jibe about Walliams. However, this didn’t go down well with the comedian.

After an unsuccessful audition, the elderly man walked off stage. When he was out of earshot, the transcript suggests, Walliams described him as “a c***” three times.

The remarks are understood to have been picked up by the microphones used to capture discussions between the judges when they are sitting at their desk in the centre of the auditorium. The remarks are understood to not have been heard by members of the audience.

The second incident occurred after a female contestant auditioning on the same show had walked off stage.

When her performance was over, Walliams remarked: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don’t.”

Walliams continued: “She thinks you want to f*** her, but you don’t.”

He then added: “I know, she’s just like: ‘Oh, f*** off!’ I was saying, she thinks you want to f*** her, but you don’t. It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a b****, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”

Star issues apology

In a statement, the 51-year-old said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

The Guardian states that it reviewed three episode transcripts and there is no suggestion that offensive remarks about contestants were made by the other judges.

‘Simon Cowell wasn’t aware of the conversation’

Following Walliams’ inappropriate remarks, producers of BGT have been quick to release statements regarding the incident.

Thames TV, the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent, said in a statement to Sky News: “Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate.

“Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”

A spokesperson for ITV also addressed the issue and said: “We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of Britain’s Got Talent.

“Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners.”

A spokesperson for Simon Cowell and Syco Entertainment who act as co-producers said: “We were unaware of the alleged conversation until contacted by the Guardian, and whilst it is not suggested Simon heard the alleged remarks, we can confirm he did not. Britain’s Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language.”