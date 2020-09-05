Despite the coronavirus pandemic cutting this off this season of Britain’s Got Talent when it aired earlier this year, the live shows are finally underway.

The first of the live semi-finals airs on Saturday, September 5th and sees many changes brought to the show. First off, the judges will all be socially distanced, there will be no live studio audience, and some of the acts will perform over live stream. But there is one major change to the show that is pretty unmissable: the absence of Simon Cowell.

Simon Cowell is best known as the face of talent competitions, having created the likes of Britain’s Got Talent and it’s American spinoff, as well as The X Factor.

So, why is Simon Cowell not on BGT this year? Where has he gone?

Why is Simon Cowell not on BGT?

Simon has broken his back and is still at his house in Malibu, California.

The 60-year-old broke his back in an e-bike accident in Los Angeles in August 2020, which has seen him greatly incapacitated. Simon broke his back in three places which required emergency surgery.

On August 10th, 2020, Simon tweeted and shared to Instagram the message: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike,read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back.”

Amanda Holden replaces Simon Cowell as Head Judge

As Simon Cowell would not appear as the Head Judge for the BGT 2020 semi-finals, Amanda Holden stepped up to the plate.

Out of all of the judges, Amanda has been there since day one and so was the obvious choice. It will be up to Amanda to make decisions in the event of a tiebreak.

Former BGT winner and Diversity superstar Ashley Banjo has joined the team as the fourth member. Another natural fit!

Will Simon Cowell return to Britain’s Got Talent?

Unconfirmed.

With travel restrictions still largely in place, along with Simon’s permanent residency in the United States, it would be difficult for him to get to the UK to film regardless of the accident.

As Simon is still recovering from his injuries, the most we may see from him on BGT this season is over video stream. It was initially thought that Simon would judge via video link, however, he has since stepped down from his role as Head Judge. But, all that has been confirmed so far is that Simon is missing the semi-finals. So, there is a chance that he may return as Head Judge for the finals.

