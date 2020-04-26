Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Despite fears that the coronavirus pandemic would halt all televised competitions, Britain’s Got Talent returned on Saturday, April 11th for its fourteenth series to date.

Although it is still up in the air on whether or not the live shows will go ahead, the auditions – which were filmed months back, may we add – are here to keep us entertained.

One of the acts auditioning in episode 3 (Saturday, April 25th) were Leeds primary school choir ‘Class Dynamix’. They wowed with their anti-bullying message and, of course, the adorable classmates. Talented primary school singers always do well on BGT, so many think Class Dynamix are in with a shot of going all the way to the final!

But where is the Windmill Primary School, where Class Dynamix is based? Find out about the Leeds school and the singing students here!

Who are Class Dynamix?

Class Dynamix is the Windmill Primary School choir who were featured in the third episode of Britain’s Got Talent.

Unlike some of the other acts, Class Dynamix got a rather special introduction, as Simon Cowell himself took a trip to Leeds to announce that the choir had been accepted to audition for BGT.

The choir leader, Danny Gough, did not tell the class he wall filling out an application, and so the Windmill students got the shock of their lives when the superstar music manager showed up at their school.

Speaking about his students at the audition, Danny said: “This is a really mix-ability group, lots of different confidence levels. We’re just trying to inspire these guys about what’s possible.”

Class Dynamix is made up of 28 students. They are 9 to 11 years old.

Class Dynamix wows on Britain’s Got Talent

The Windmill Primary School students wowed in their audition with their anti-bullying song.

It’s unconfirmed whether Class Dynamix will continue to perform their own songs throughout the competition, but originals or not, the students of Windmill impressed audiences with their vocal abilities and showmanship.

One viewer tweeted: “I’m definitely not the only one sat here dancing along! What a great choir and what an important message. Great opening to the show!!!”

Windmill Primary School’s singing fame

Leed’s Windmill Primary School has a strong background in music and the performing arts, as they actually call themselves a Music Federation.

And we found out that they have already had a taste of the limelight, as their choir have found fame before.

In 2018, the Music Federation children were the voices behind the Sainsbury’s Christmas Advert, ‘The Big Night’. For those who don’t remember, this advert featured students performing the New Radical’s ‘You Get What You Give’ at a Nativity concert.

You can watch the advert which featured the Windmill Primary School students here.

