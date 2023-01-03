Caly Bevier made her return to America’s Got Talent on AGT All Stars 2023 on January 2. The singer first appeared on the talent show in 2016 during season 11.

The AGT contestant was Simon Cowell’s first Golden Buzzer on the show and she came back to give him, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum a performance of her own original song Head Held High.

Simon said on All Stars that he could remember Caly Bevier’s AGT audition “like it was yesterday.”

The brand new All Stars AGT spin-off sees many memorable acts from the show return. Only one of them will be crowned the ultimate ‘All Star’ and they’ll also walk away with $500,000.

Who is Caly?

Calysta Bevier is a singer who hails from Ohio.

She’s 23 years old and has a YouTube channel with over 64k followers.

Caly is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer when she was just 15 years old.

Caly Bevier on AGT

Back in 2016, Caly sang Fight Song during her audition on season 11.

Speaking on AGT All Stars, Caly said that after overcoming stage three cancer, she decided that she wanted to “change her life” and “do something bigger.”

This was why she decided to compete on AGT.

Reflecting on season 11, Caly said that her audition was a “pinnacle moment” in her life.

However, she was eliminated in the semi-finals.

The singer made her return on All Stars

After America’s Got Talent, Caly decided to move to LA and put all her efforts into becoming a vocal artist.

She has around 82k followers on Instagram at @calybev. She writes in her bio that she’s an “artist” and “maker of magic.”

Caly sang Head Held High, an original song of her own, during AGT All Stars episode 1 on January 2.

As well as being popular on YouTube and Instagram, Caly’s music is on Apple Music and Spotify. Check out her latest music via her website.

