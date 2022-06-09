Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs The World confirmed for 2022













American reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race has been running since 2009 but now, there’s a new Drag Race in town. Ready to seek out the next global drag superstar, Canada’s Drag Race is officially set to air in 2022.

Drag Race is famous all over the world and many spin-off series have been formed in different countries including Holland and Thailand, other spin-off series include All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus the World. But this time, it’s Canada Versus the World… so let’s find out more about the brand new show.

Canada’s Drag Race confirmed for 2022

On June 8th, 2022 Canada’s Drag Race announced on their Twitter page that “something big” was on its way – that’s now been revealed as a brand new series of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs The World coming to Crave in 2022.

Crave is a Canadian TV network and the show is a Crave Original series.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs The World judges

Not all of the details of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs The World have been revealed as of June 9th, 2022, but one thing that has been confirmed is the show’s panel of judges.

Viewers can expect to see Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor as judges on the Crave Original series.

Follow the judges via their social media pages here – Brooke Lynn Hytes @Bhytes1, Brad Goreski @mrbradgoreski and Traci Melchor @stayfabulous.

Brooke Lynn Hytes is a 36-year-old Toronto native who has been a full-time judge on Canada’s Drag Race since the show first premiered in 2020.

They're serving you sugar and spice. Feast your eyes on the queens of #CanadasDragRace season 2! Coming to @CraveCanada October 14. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pG0qqZ24UD — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) September 14, 2021

Who won Canada’s Drag Race seasons 1 and 2?

Canada’s Drag Race has run for two seasons so far. Season 1 premiered in 2020 and season 2 in 2021.

Now, the show is back with its first-ever spin-off, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs The World!

Priyanka was crowned the winner of Canada’s Drag Race season 1 and Icesis Couture won season 2.

