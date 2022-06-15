Dancing With Myself judges all star in music videos but one isn't a singer













The words ‘dance party’ may cast your mind back to the days of Just Dance and PlayStation dance mats but NBC is bringing the concept into the 21st century. Viewers can feast their eyes on a groovy new dance party show called Dancing With Myself in 2022. From fast-paced Hip Hop routines to salsa-inspired steps, if you love dancing, people of all levels can get excited about this new talent show.

Dancing With Myself premiered on May 31st on NBC and features a star-studded judging panel. Contestants from all over the USA dance in individual pods in various rounds including freestyle battles. The judges give tutorials on all kinds of dance routines during the show, so let’s find out who they are…

Photo by: Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dancing With Myself stars Shakira

If there’s one woman renowned for having hips that don’t lie, it’s Shakira.

The Colombian singer is 45 years old and is recognised for her many musical hits including She Wolf, Underneath Your Clothes, Waka Waka, Whenever Wherever and more.

Shakira has collaborated with Beyoncé, Wyclef Jean, Rihanna, Maluma and many more artists over the course of her career and has been regarded as the Queen of Latin Music in the past.

Dancing With Myself judges: Liza Koshy and Nick Jonas

Joining Shakira on the judging panel is fellow singer Nick Jonas. He’s a member of band The Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Nick Jonas is 29 years old and hails from Dallas, Texas. As well as having success in The Jonas Brothers, Nick has released songs as a solo artist including Jealous, Close and Spaceman.

Liza Koshy is the third and final judge on Dancing With Myself. She’s an actress, TV host and YouTube creator who was born in Houston, Texas.

Liza is 26 years old and boasts over 17M subscribers on YouTube. During her career, Liza has appeared in music videos such as Drax Project ft. Hailee Steinfeld’s Woke Up Late in 2019 and Anthony Ramos’ Relationship in 2020.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The NBC show is hosted by a model

As well as stars Liza Koshy, Nick Jonas and Shakira been cast for Dancing With Myself, the NBC show is also hosted by actress and model Camille Kostek.

Camille is 30 years old and hails from Killingworth, Connecticut.

Dancing With Myself isn’t Camille’s first TV hosting gig as she’s also the on-field host of Wipeout on TBS. She was also a professional cheerleader and has appeared in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

