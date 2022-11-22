









Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) is going on tour in 2023 and fans will be able to watch their favorite dancers and celebrities perform live. Here’s how much the tickets cost and where to buy them.

The ABC show has been a fan favorite ever since its debut in 2005. In 2022, DWTS hosted its 31st season with a contestant list including TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, Jordin Sparks, Wayne Brady, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey, and more.

While fans are still enjoying the 2022 season, the show’s website recently announced the DWTS 2023 tour.

Photo by Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Where to buy Dancing With The Stars 2023 tour tickets

The Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) 2023 tour tickets are available on the official seller Ticketmaster‘s website.

However, fans can also find them on sites like Front Row Tickets, Mayo Arts Center, Stubhub and Vivid Seats.

The tour entitled Dancing With The Stars: Live starts on January 6, 2023, in Maryland and ends with a show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The tour’s website notes, Former Bachelorette Gabby will be the host of the shows while Daniel Durant, Charli D’Amelio and Vinny Guadagnino will be special guests on select dates.

How much the DWTS 2023 tickets cost?

On Ticketmaster, the tickets for DWTS 2023 tour start at $49 and cost over $600 for a VIP ticket.

On Vivid Seats, the prices start at $67 and go over $600 while on Stubhub, the tickets start at $83.

Front Row Tickets website has tickets starting at $71.

Dancing With The Stars tour dates

JAN 6, 2023, Fri- The Theater at MGM National Harbor – National Harbor, MD

JAN 7, 2023, Sat – Hershey Theatre – Hershey, PA

JAN 8, 2023, Sun – The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

JAN 10, 2023, Tue – Tilles Center Concert Hall – Brookville, NY

JAN 11, 2023, Wed – Boch Center Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

JAN 12, 2023, Thu – Merrill Auditorium – Portland, ME

JAN 13, 2023, Fri – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

JAN 14, 2023, Sat – Borgata Event Center – Atlantic City, NJ

JAN 15, 2023, Sun – Proctor’s Theatre – Schenectady, NY

JAN 17, 2023, Tue – Benedum Center – Pittsburgh, PA

JAN 18, 2023, Wed – MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center – Poughkeepsie, NY

JAN 19, 2023Thu – Mayo Performing Arts Center – Morristown, NJ

JAN 20, 2023, Fri – State Theatre-NJ – New Brunswick, NJ

JAN 21, 2023, Sat – The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

JAN 22, 2023, Sun – MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage – Northfield, OH

Check out the rest of the tour dates here.

