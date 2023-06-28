Daughter of a King singers on AGT has viewers tearing up after the Trailer Flowers band made their show debut. Their ‘beautiful harmonies’ left the country music duo ‘speechless,’ and so Reality Titbit looked into where they are following their impressive audition. It wasn’t just the viewers at home who were left in shock, either.

Simon Cowell even had his fair share of compliments, from telling the best friend duo, “People are going to like you,” as well as, “I enjoyed that audition.” Although he had to do so from a machine as he currently can’t talk on America’s Got Talent, the Trailer Flowers duo made their mark with the song, Daughter of a King.

Daughter of a King song on AGT

Daughter of a King was sung on AGT by Trailer Flowers. They became roommates, before they discovered they grew up in the same hometown, Missouri, went to viral high schools, but never knew one another until they moved to Nashville.

They originally sang a different song, before Simon Cowell encouraged them to sing a second song. Trailer Flowers performed an original, which was written by them, and thanked the audience for the opportunity.

Some of the Daughter of a King lyrics say: “When I found God, he told me, ‘Baby, I don’t waste no time, it all works out, just wait and see / I know it’s scary, the unknown, but I will take the wheel when you spin out of control.”

Get to know Trailer Flowers on AGT

Trailer Flowers consists of two best friends, Jack and Brooke. They spent years as fans of one another before forming their writing relationship and Trailer Flowers’s vision but only met as they moved to Nashville to live their dreams.

They created the group during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, have since been entertaining live audiences, and have now released their song, Daughter Of A King, produced by Brandon Hood.

“The dream is to sell crazy records, go on crazy tours, shake our booties, meet people, connect,” Brooke said before grabbing Jack’s hand during their AGT audition.

Where Trailer Flowers band is now

Trailer Flowers wrote of their America’s Got Talent performance: “This is absolutely insane, we are SPEECHLESS. We can’t believe we got to sing our original song for the WORLD. #FlowerPower.”

Their first song ever recorded, Daughter of a King sung on AGT, officially comes out on June 28, a day after the NBC show aired the original. They told their fans, old and new:

Our prayer with this song is that you cover yourself in its lyrics, or sing it over someone you love. Thank you to the new Flowers coming along for the journey and the OGs.

So far, Trailer Flowers has been playing off Broadway, at private parties, house shows, listening rooms, and breweries. Led by the mantra, “We make good things out of sh-t” — a line from their song Theme Song — they’re now thriving!

