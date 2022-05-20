











RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 is officially out, but if you’re wondering where you can stream the new series, then you’re in luck. You may have resorted to Netflix, but it turns out the platform isn’t airing any of its episodes.

Eight queens are lining up for the ultimate $200,000 cash prize, but they’re no beginner. Each of them have already won a previous series, from the OG Drag Race competition to the UK version, as well as former All Stars contests.

Don’t worry though, if you’re based in the UK, USA or somewhere else across the globe, Reality Titbit has set up the streaming guide you need below. We’ve covered how you can watch All Stars 7, where to stream, and at what time.

All Stars 7 will not air on Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race has found a new permanent streaming home, meaning Netflix has lost the rights to the show. So for anyone with a subscription, they will not be able to watch the new All Stars season on there.

However, there are still older series of the show on there, including seasons 1 to 13 of the OG show. Previous All Stars series have also aired on Netflix, such as the fourth season, as well as on Comedy Central live.

That is no longer the case for its seventh season. Now, fans are wondering how they can tune in and we’ve got all the details on just how to watch the new Queens strut their stuff on the stage!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7: How to watch

Fans can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 on Paramount+, meaning you will need a subscription on the platform to access new episodes. Plans currently start at $4.99 for USA viewers, and £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year in the UK.

USA viewers can choose to cut the price down slightly by signing up for a whole year. This includes a subscription with ads costing $49.99 for a year, while an ad-free one costs $99.99 for the year.

If you haven’t used Paramount+ before, then you’re in luck, because new customers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial before they have to start paying for a monthly (or yearly) subscription.

UK-based fans can also watch it on WOW Presents Plus. If you live in Canada, you’ll be able to stream All Stars 7 via OUTtv and Crave. If you live in Australia, Drag Race All Stars 7 will stream on Stan.

What time does Drag Race All Stars air?

New episodes of All Stars 7 will follow every week, premiering on Fridays on Paramount+. Each episode will be released on the platform at 8am UK time, which translates to 12AM PT and 3AM ET on the same day in the USA.

We were treated to a two-episode special on Friday May 20th for the official season 7 launch, but will be shown one episode per week from the following week onwards.

