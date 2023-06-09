Simon Cowell once told Beyonce she can’t sing in a resurfaced clip. As she tours the world on her Renaissance tour, many are remembering when Simon started singing on stage and ask, can Simon Cowell sing?

As America’s Got Talent makes a comeback on our screens, and Britain’s Got Talent crowns its winner for 2023, there’s a popular question being asked by viewers, and that’s whether Simon Cowell can actually sing or not.

A resurfaced video doing the rounds on social media shows Beyonce singing with Alexandra Burke, with many shocked that Simon once said Beyonce “can’t sing.” Reality Titbit revisited the moment he slammed Queen B.

Does Simon Cowell sing?

No, Simon does not sing. He doesn’t sing for a living and prefers to stick to being a producer, but has the experience of judging contestants to acknowledge when somebody has the natural talent to be a singer.

He has never publicly sung but owns both AGT and BGT shows, and has also been either a judge or producer for Pop Idol, American Idol, The X Factor, American Inventor, and Celebrity Duets.

Revisited: Simon ‘singing on stage’

A popular America’s Got Talent audition appeared to show Simon ‘singing on stage’ but it was actually down to the work of artificial intelligence. Metaphysic and Daniel Emmet brought Simon’s singing voice to life with technology!

The fake technology shows Daniel – who appears to look like Simon – singing You’re The Inspiration and shocks the judges with his incredible performance. Even to this day, fans catch small parts of the clip and think it’s really Simon.

During the 2022 series of AGT, an AI performance made it appear as though Elvis Presley was singing on stage with Simon, as well as his fellow judges, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, but it was all just the power of technology.

He slammed Beyonce’s singing

Simon once said that Beyonce is “not that great at singing” during an interview with Esquire in 2005. However, Queen B proved him wrong by singing on The X Factor alongside Alexandra Burke, when he immediately changed his opinion.

During an interview with Extra TV, Simon held his hands up and admitted he was wrong. He said:

I once criticized her, then met her afterwards. Boy, oh boy that was a difficult meeting. Then she came on my show about a year later in the UK and it was still obviously in her head what I said and I apologized, I was wrong. She sang better than anyone I’ve ever in my whole life. Then at one point, she looked over to me and went ‘criticize that.’” Her eyes. I’ll never forget the look.

Fans have been watching the moment she changed Simon’s mind as it does the rounds on Twitter. It was just a year later that Simon was proven wrong by Beyonce when she decided to take The X Factor stage.

