Heidi Klum as a young model is the latest throwback on the America’s Got Talent judge’s TikTok. She shared snaps of her younger self posing for magazine cover shoots, but fans remember the Sports Illustrated 1999 one.

America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum stuns on the panel weekly as talented contestants try to impress her and her fellow stars, such as Simon Cowell. It’s not just during filming but in old magazine cover shoots that she wows fans.

Heidi recently shared old throwbacks to her magazine photo shoots on TikTok, reminding fans of the time she posed for her Sports Illustrated 1999 cover. She’s starred in everything from Vogue to Red and Grazia.

Heidi Klum as a young model

Heidi has been a model ever since she was young. Now a judge on America’s Got Talent and Germany’s Next Top Model, she appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998, making history.

She was also the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. It all started when a friend convinced her to enroll in a national modeling contest called Model 92. Out of 25,000 contestants, Klum was voted the winner in 1992!

The model was offered a modeling contract worth $300,000 by Thomas Zeumer, CEO of Metropolitan Models New York. After winning, she appeared on the Gottschalk Late Night Show and accepted the contract a few months later.

She shares magazine shoots on TikTok

Heidi got deep on her TikTok page, sharing that someone told her she “would never land on a magazine cover.” Her original dreams were to try for an apprentice position at a fashion design school.

She went on to pose for magazine covers including GQ, Cosmopolitan, Photo, Glamour, Stuff, Joy, Esquire, Max, Men’s Journal, Time and Shape. Fans applauded Heidi for pushing on and striving to achieve her dreams.

“You are unbeatable Heidi, such a hard worker!” wrote one TikTok user. Another penned: “Look how far you’ve come!! Amazing Heidiiii 💕.” She looked back at her former modeling days and described them as “fun times.”

Inside Heidi’s Sports Illustrated 1999 cover

Heidi launched to fame after appearing on the Sports Illustrated 1999 cover, before she went on to successfully host 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

In addition to working with well-known photographers on her first husband’s Sports Illustrated shoots, she was the object and subject of Joanne Gair’s body painting work in several editions from 1997 to 2010.

She has since been featured on the cover of French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish Vogue magazines, as well as Elle, InStyle, Marie Claire, Glamour, and Russian Harper’s Bazaar magazines.

