AGT fans are just one week away from finding out who’s crowned the ultimate AGT all-star but how does the 2023 vote work, and how are the superfans chosen?

Fans of America’s Got Talent have previously been confused about who the superfans were, and others just weren’t happy with their votes. In many other talent show seasons, viewers at home have had their chance to vote live.

We take a look into how the votes work and how the winner of the NBC show will be chosen.

How does the AGT All-stars 2023 vote work?

The acts chosen to get through to the final were chosen by a mix of the superfans, and the judge’s (plus Terry’s) Golden Buzzer, in the heats.

However, the winner will be chosen solely by the AGT superfans. The judges will have no say in the matter.

But who exactly are these so-called ‘super fans?’

Well, as per NBC, speaking to Gold Derby, “a research team sourced delegates from all 50 states who have been longtime and dedicated viewers of AGT.”

NBC went on to explain: “We compiled a group of superfans for each show taping that is reflective and as diverse as our nationwide viewing audience.”

These chosen superfans cast their votes via electronic keypads after watching all the acts. The number of superfans remains unknown, but what we do know is that all 50 states are represented.

However, some viewers at home aren’t happy with the superfans system.

Although many aren’t fans of it, some are loving it. One viewer tweeted: “Really love the SuperFans method tbh.”

When is the AGT All- stars final?

Below are all 11 finalists and how they were chosen to make it to the final:

Aidan Bryan – Superfan vote

Superfan vote Aidan McCann – Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer

– Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer Ana-Maria Mărgean – Superfan vote

– Superfan vote Avery Dixon – Superfan vote

– Superfan vote Bello Sisters – Superfan vote

– Superfan vote Detroit Youth Choir – Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer

– Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer Kodi Lee – Superfan vote

Superfan vote Light Balance Kids – Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer

– Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer Michael E. Winfield – Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer

– Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer Power Duo – Superfan vote

– Superfan vote Tom Ball – Group Golden Buzzer

When does the AGT All-stars final air?

AGT viewers have just seen all the finalists perform for the final time, but they’ll have to wait until Monday, February 27 to see who comes out victorious.

Kodi Lee is seemingly a fan favorite to take the crown, but we all know that we should ‘expect the unexpected’ on these shows!

We guess we’ll have to wait until next week to see who the superfans vote for as America’s winner!

