











American Idol star Jimmie Allen returned to the familiar stage to perform ‘Down Home’ on the April 10th episode. His incredible performance left fans curious about just how far he made it as a former contestant.

He also watched Mike Parker cover his song ‘Best Shot at Disney Aulani, one of the contestant’s favorite country tracks. Jimmie hasn’t been on the talent show’s stage for several years, but has left quite a significant mark since his exit.

From his fortune since the show to whether he ended up in those precious finals, Reality Titbit has reached those high notes to find out how successful American Idol made Jimmie’s career.

When was Jimmie Allen on American Idol?

Jimmie Allen competed on season 10 of American Idol, which ran from January 19th to May 25th 2011. During his debut, he performed with Colton Dixon during one of the group rounds and made friends with Scotty McCreery.

Scott won the competition that year, who Jimmie later toured with after the release of his debut album. Since his exit, Jimmie has had a strong presence on the show, including being a mentor during the season 20 semi-finals.

He may not have reached the finals but Jimmie was welcomed with open arms by fans on the April 10th episode. Some viewers asked for him to have a “permanent gig”, while social media was flooded with love for the singer.

How far did the former contestant make it?

Jimmie made it to the Hollywood rounds but was eliminated before reaching the show’s Top 24. This meant he was cut before the live voting rounds began. In a 2019 Instagram post, he stated that it was a huge learning experience.

The former contestant was sent home before the live shows, making it to the Top 41. During his audition, he sang ‘Sunday Morning’ by Maroon 5, which was successful enough for him to get put through to the next round.

Later, the singer was a duet partner for Alanis Sophia and Cecil Ray on season 19, and became the first American Idol alum since Carrie Underwood to be nominated for the Grammy’s Best New Artist!

The ABC star’s net worth

Jimmie is worth $1.5 million as of 2022, as reported by The List. When he signed with Broken Bow Records in 2017, everything change for Jimmie. A year later, he released his debut album ‘Mercury Lane’.

The record’s first single ‘Best Shot’ was so successful that it was certified Platinum. His high notes have only kept going, as in 2021, he won the Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year.

In March 2022, he released single ‘Down Home’, as part of his third studio album. Luckily for ABC viewers, they got to see him perform the track in Hawaii, head-to-toe in funky clothes including a beige hat!

