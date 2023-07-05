A brand new installment of America’s Got Talent kicked off on NBC in 2023 and fans are wanting to know how many golden buzzers are allowed on AGT. Season 18 has already seen four golden buzzers awarded to acts who have blown the audience and judges away. As the episodes roll on, people are keen to know how many golden buzzers are left to hand out.

Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel make up the America’s Got Talent judging panel for season 18. Terry Crews is hosting this year’s show, as he has done since season 14 in 2019. Many hugely talented acts have appeared on the show’s auditions for season 18 including dancers, singers, and hilarious comedians.

Credit: America’s Got Talent YouTube channel

How many golden buzzers are allowed on AGT?

America’s Got Talent usually sees all four judges and the fans award an act with a golden buzzer.

This means that a total of six golden buzzers are usually handed out each season.

However, for season 18, the rules have changed slightly.

Making AGT history, there are seven golden buzzers up for grabs in 2023.

Speaking during Mzansi Youth Choir’s audition, Simon said: “I want to suggest something. We’ve never done this before. But, we’ve always discussed one day giving the audience something.”

The audience began cheering and shouting: “Golden buzzer,” before the judges and Terry hit the golden buzzer on the judging panel.

America’s Got Talent golden buzzer meaning

Many America’s Got Talent viewers will know that in order for acts to make it through their audition on the NBC show, they need to get three or more ‘yeses’ from the judges.

It’s already an achievement to make it through to the next round of AGT, however, the golden buzzer is something that can be awarded to acts who are outstanding.

Simon, Sofia, Heidi, Howie, the audience, and fans at home all have a golden buzzer to give out during AGT season 18.

Being awarded a golden buzzer means that the act goes through to straight through to the live shows.

Has a golden buzzer ever won AGT?

Yes. Many AGT acts who have been awarded a golden buzzer have gone on to win the competition.

In season 10, ventriloquist Paul Zerdin received a golden buzzer and went on to win the 2015 show.

Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal also bagged herself a golden buzzer from Howie.

In 2017, Darci Lynne, season 12 winner, was awarded the golden buzzer from Mel B.

Kodi Lee, season 14 winner, was also given Gabrielle Union’s golden buzzer in season 14.

America’s Got Talent season 15 winner Brandon Leake was awarded Howie’s golden buzzer.

And, last year, season 17 winners Mayyas, were given Sofia’s golden buzzer and then went on to win the show.

