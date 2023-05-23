How old is Gina Miles on The Voice and where is she from? Those are the questions of fans watching Gina take the roof off with her talented vocal cords as she continues to impress the judges each week.

She performed Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares To You on the May 22 episode, but with such a young-looking appearance, several viewers can’t quite believe she has the vocal range that she does already.

Reality Titbit found out where Gina is from and how old she is as she strives for The Voice win. She spent her childhood growing up with a single dad who DJ’d every weekend, so she had years of singing practice!

How old is Gina Miles on The Voice?

Gina is 18 years old as she appears on The Voice. When she turned 14, she asked her father – a DJ – if she could be more involved in his gigs and would help him set up his equipment.

The NBC star always felt that she wanted to be somewhere bigger than her small Illinois town and performing became a way for her to stand out. Throughout high school, she realized she wanted to pursue music more seriously.

With her father and stepmother’s support, she decided to move in with her aunt in Sacramento. The transition to a big city was very intimidating at first, but she now feels more comfortable.

Where is Gina from?

Gina is from Paxton, Illinois. She was born and raised there by her parents, including her dad Ryan Galey and her mother. She also has an older sister named Lucy.

Now a teenager, she said that “little me’s dreams are coming true” while her hometown in Paxton is buzzing with her success on The Voice. She’s now in the 2023 season’s top 5 at the time of writing.

Fans love ‘Nothing Compares to You’ performance

Gina has performed Taylor Swift’s Style and Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U, among other performances, and each one has been given a round of applause from the audience and viewers at home.

One fan wrote: “#TheVoice Gina Miles, 18-year-old #TeamNiall took the stage with a pitch-perfect performance of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” — She blew the roof off the building!! Stunning.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Damn, “Nothing Compares To You” is an amazing choice for Gina. A killer way to close the show and snag those votes. #TheVoice.”

“Gina is in beast mode right now her performance of Nothing Compares To You is amazing,” reacted a fan.

