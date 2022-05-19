Inside RuPaul's booming business empire through Drag Race, music and more













RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 begins this Friday, and fans of the show can barely contain their excitement.

This season will be the first which features a cast made up exclusively of previous winners, which means that there is going to be some fierce competition.

Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images

What is RuPaul’s net worth?

RuPaul has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The drag queen, model, and TV host is best known for RuPaul’s Drag Race, for which he has won five Emmy Awards. However, RuPaul’s TV appearances don’t end there, as he has featured in more than 50 films and TV shows.

Supermodel is RuPaul’s 1992 hit song, which charted at 45 on the US pop charts and 39 in the UK. The song was part of RuPaul’s 1993 album Supermodel of the World.

Another of RuPaul’s ventures includes DragCon, which over 75 thousand people attend annually. Trixie Mattel describes DragCon: “It’s a room full of people yas queening each other and that positivity is contagious. In this political climate, come in these four walls and have the most fabulous day with your friends.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

How did RuPaul become famous?

RuPaul was born and raised in San Diego but moved to Atlanta at the age of 15. It was here, at the North Atlanta School of Performing Arts, that he studied theatre, before becoming the lead singer of rock band Wee Wee Pole.

In the mid-eighties, RuPaul moved to New York and was crowned clubworld’s The Queen of Manhattan at the end of the decade. As a child, RuPaul knew he would be “a famous star” but he didn’t know how to do it. He told NPR:

“In my mind, I thought, well, we’ll start with – I’ll be the next David Bowie, and that’s where it started. But then as life unfolded, other things came up, and I said, oh, OK. You know, part of being a human on this planet is learning how to read the landscape, and I learned how to read the landscape. And drag presented itself to me, and I thought, well, OK, that’s what I’ll do.”

In 1994, RuPaul became a spokesperson for MAC, making him the first drag queen to land a major cosmetics campaign. His talk show on VH1 The RuPaul Show included over 100 episodes.

What has RuPaul said about fame?

In 2018, RuPaul was presented with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star by Jane Fonda. He described it as “a benchmark for the success” he imagined as a child.

RuPaul explained to Variety that fame was not particularly easy, as for the first 11 years of his career he was “working clubs and discos” which he deemed his “10,000 hours of the hard yards.”