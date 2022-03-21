Jacob Moran RISES to the Hollywood stage after his insane American Idol audition













American Idol is back with its fifth season on ABC, with hopeful contestants waiting on their golden ticket to Hollywood.

Each year, American Idol welcomes singers from over America who want to showcase their talent (or not in some cases) to the respected judges. Alongside claiming the title of being the winner of American Idol, the champion also gets a record deal with Hollywood Records to give their music career the ultimate kickstart.

Last night viewers saw the beginning of the auditions, and they definitely didn’t disappoint. Jacob Moran was amongst the participants who managed to impress the judges and secure a golden ticket to the next stage.

Reality Titbit has explored who Jacob is, his American Idol journey so far, and had a look at his Insta…

FLIP OF FLOP: Did Christina Haack get married to Joshua Hall?

Promised Land | Official Trailer | ABC BridTV 7775 Promised Land | Official Trailer | ABC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/BFBasnNP3Uw/hqdefault.jpg 940092 940092 center 22403

Who is Jacob Moran?

Jacob Moran is a 24 year old singer from Dansville, Michigan.

Jacob works at Lansing Rheumatology in East Lansing as a nurse. Although he was ready to start his career in this industry, he knew deep down that his ultimate dream was to make it in the music industry.

During his life as a youngster, Jacob took part in multiple singing competitions. He also has a very small, supportive family, who have stood by his side throughout his life.

Jacob Moran’s American Idol journey

Jacob stole the show of the first American Idol auditions for season 20. However, this wasn’t his first time on the show, as he also auditioned back in 2019.

During his time on the show, Jacob made it through to Hollywood week, however, that is where his journey came to a close. But, this wasn’t the end for Jacob as he came back and better than ever in 2022.

For his 2022 audition, he bravely chose to sing “Rise” by Katy Perry, in front of the queen herself. Jacob’s talent and dedication paid off, and Katy said on the show that his voice gave her “full body chills” and told him that the lyrics are his own words now.

AMERICAN IDOL: Viewers believe Dan Marshall could be the season 20 winner

Catch up with Jacob on Instagram

Jacob is one to watch this season, so you might want to keep up with the latest of his life on his Instagram (@jacobmoranmusic). The ABC star currently has 7.5k followers, some of which have followed him since his 2019 appearance on the show.

Over on his Insta, Jacob shares photos of his latest music moves, selfies and updates on his life. He also shares pics with his boyfriend, Corey Parrett.

Corey shared a photo of the pair on valentines day telling followers how proud he is of Jacob for achieving his goals. It also seems that the loved up couple are big Harry Potter fans, as they dressed up as members of Hufflepuff and Slytherin for Halloween 2021.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK