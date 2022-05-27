











Jake Wesley Rogers made his debut on Legendary on May 26th, but the truth is he was interviewed by Elton John back in 2021. The rising star has often been compared to the musical legend, so let’s get to know him.

When Jake joined the judging panel, fans were eager to find out who he was. He was a guest judge alongside Issa Rae and Bob The Drag Queen during the HBO Max show, sharing an uncanny resemblance to Elton John.

The singer and multi-instrumentalist first debuted his talent on the America’s Got Talent stage when he was just 15, and nine years later, has successfully launched his career into the music industry.

From being interviewed by Elton to his musical background, we’ve got all you need to know about Jake. Plus, we revisited the memorable episode where he impressed the AGT judges in his teenage years.

ALL THE GOSS: Are Aimee and Wesley from Love Island USA still together? Relationship status explored

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Meet Jake Wesley Rogers

Jake Wesley Rogers is a singer and multi-instrumentalist who is often compared to Elton John. He first rose to fame when he performed on America’s Got Talent at the young age of 15.

Followed on Instagram by big-time artists like Lewis Capaldi, and heavily supported by the legend that is Elton, the pop artist and songwriter is originally from Missouri where he learned to play the guitar aged six.

Jake began playing piano and voice training at age 12, not long before he started performing in theater productions in fifth grade and writing songs. He then moved to Nashville at 18 to study songwriting at Belmont University.

In his first year of university, his live performance attracted the interest of Sony/ATV, who gave him a publishing deal. Jake graduated when he was 18 before releasing music independently in 2016, leading to his EP Evergreen in 2017.

Idk who Jake Wesley Rogers is, but it’s cool of Legendary to give the stage to an actual gay artist. Although it would’ve made more sense, due to it being a show about ballroom culture, if it was a black artist. A slay either way #LegendaryHBOmax — lu🐳 (@gaypizzarolls) May 27, 2022

Jake was interviewed by Elton John

In 2021, Jake was interviewed by Elton John. Described as the Gen Z version of the legend, he once performed onstage during the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in March 2022.

He was asked a series of questions by Elton during an interview with Apple Music. Jake appeared on Elton’s 300th episode of his radio show Rocket Hour on the platform on July 18th last year.

During the interview, Elton and Jake discussed their shared love of platform shoes, while Mr Rogers opened up about his passion for songwriting. He even said that Jake reminds him of a young Elton in the ’70s and told him:

I’m so excited to see you in person. I got turned onto your music by Jake Shears from the Scissor Sisters who said, “You’ve got to hear In the ‘Middle of Love’.” So I watched the video and it was so funny, it made me laugh because you look like an elongated version of me in the 1970s with the shoes, the outfit, the glasses, and everything.

The episode celebrated six years of Elton John’s Rocket Hour, one of the longest running radio shows on Apple Music. He chose Jake as one of three artists he was loving, alongside Yola and The Weather Station.

Jake Wesley Rogers!! Okaaaay!! *likes Lavender Forever on spotify* I was feelin that!!! #LegendaryHBOmax — MisoSummertimeLuvin'~☀️⛱ (@MiSoChanti) May 27, 2022

FIND OUT: How OLD is Elton John? Was the John Lewis advert a true story?

His AGT audition revisited

In 2012, a 15-year-old Jake Wesley Rogers performed “Make You Feel My Love” on his guitar on America’s Got Talent. During season 7, he made it pretty far in the competition before being eliminated in the quarter finals.

He returned for the Wild Card show, where he was eliminated again. Throughout, he gave his own rendition of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” as well as a piano version of “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

Unfortunately, Jake did not receive enough votes during the quarter finals and ended up finishing in at least fifth place in America’s Vote. Thanks to Sharon Osbourne, he was later brought back before being eliminated again later on.

WATCH LEGENDARY ON HBO MAX EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK