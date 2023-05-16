Fans of The Voice are curious to find out more about who is taking Blake Shelton’s spot following the news of his departure from the NBC show.

Since the talent show began in 2011, Blake has been one of The Voice judges.

Blake served as a judge for 23 seasons and has been joined by various famous faces including Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson over the years.

He rose to fame as a country singer with songs including Ol’ Red, God’s Country, Honey Bee, and Nobody But You.

Blake’s official replacement on The Voice was announced during a May 2023 episode of the show, so let’s find out more.

Who is taking Blake’s spot on The Voice?

During The Voice’s May 15 episode, the show’s host, Carson Daly, revealed who is taking over from Blake Shelton for season 24.

Carson spoke to Blake’s replacement as she sat in his chair on the show: “If you don’t know, now you know, Reba is going to be in this chair next season on The Voice, it’s official.”

He joked: “Where did Blake go? Who cares?”

Blake appeared alongside Reba on the show and asked: “Do you mind, I’ve still got a week left?”

The country singer hugged Reba before the two switched places.

Who is Reba McEntire?

Blake was synonymous with The Voice, but now he’s being replaced by fellow country artist and icon Reba.

Following the news that she’s joining the show, Blake said he hoped that people will recognize her talent as a country singer, speaking to Extra TV.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Reba said that she finds it “refreshing” to be around “talented people,” and enjoyed her time on the show as a Mega Mentor.

Reba is 68 years old and hails from Oklahoma. She had success with songs including I’m A Survivor and Fancy.

She’s heading into the show with her “game plan ready to go,” adding that it’s “something brand new, The Voice has never seen it before.”

Blake is ‘ready to watch some TV’

When it comes to why Blake is leaving The Voice, he explained that he’s ready to take some time out for himself.

Speaking to Extra TV, Blake said that he thinks it’s time for “what’s next” in his life. He said it’s not a “career choice,” but a “life choice.”

He added that unlike his wife, Gwen Stefani, who is continuing on the show, he’s “ready to watch some TV.”

Blake quite clearly supports Reba joining the NBC show and it appears that fans are super-excited for the country legend to join The Voice, too.

One fan commented on Reba’s Instagram post: “We will miss Blake but Reba is honestly the best replacement.”

