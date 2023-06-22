Katy Perry’s cat video has resurfaced as the American Idol official Instagram page shared an old throwback of the singer. Katy wore a catsuit – and fans are loving the “entertaining” moment when Kelly purred.

Now that American Idol‘s 2023 season is over, viewers have become distracted by none other than Katy Perry. She had false whiskers on and made no hesitation to prowl in front of cameras – and even paw Luke Bryan.

Fans are now sticking up for Katy after she faced backlash from a minority, who wanted producers to “get rid” of her from the show after seeing the cat video. So, what is this famous Katy Perry cat video?

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Katy Perry’s cat video

Katy, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan sit down to prepare for their next performance when Perry suddenly puts her foot up on the table and puts her hands into claw-like positions. Lionel says, “What I love is, we have a cat woman with us.”

She then says to the camera: “I’m ready to prowl for talent.” Katy pretends to paw Luke, who calls her “Katy Purr-y.” The clip was from an old episode of American Idol, but the show’s Instagram page posted the video just days ago.

More than 2.3K likes have been received, but Katy has stayed silent to the backlash. She has instead been busy promoting De Soi’s Très Rosé and promoting looks in celebration of Pride Week.

American Idol fans love Katy’s vibe

When Katy Perry first wore a catsuit during the infamous cat video on American Idol, viewers didn’t seem to bat an eyelid. However, the throwback video has seen the judge face backlash, and fans are sticking up for her.

One fan wrote: “Katy has always been like that! She’s weird and funny and has a great sense of humor.”

Another penned: “Katy is just funny like that – It’s her personality. Not sure why she’s getting so much backlash but she’s hilarious. She may say some things that are out of the ordinary, but again that’s just what makes her who she is.”

“She’s an entertainer…period! That’s how she’s supposed to act,” reacted a fellow viewer.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Katy is no stranger to a catsuit

Katy Perry has a catsuit from Mugler [above]. She wore the black catsuit with an exposed midriff along with matching black pumps and silver earrings and was snapped in the leather black outfit back in February 2022.

The outfit was for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, the outfit worn in the cat video is simply just a black sheer top and leather trousers with shoes. With her actual catsuit, Katy wore a white belt that sat on her hips.

She was styled by stylist Tatiana Waterford for the look, which was complemented by an updo and giant silver tornado earrings. Once, Katy did dress up as a poop emoji during another appearance on Jimmy Kimmel…

