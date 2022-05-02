











Superstar Katy Perry became a literal ‘fish out of water’ after falling off her chair on American Idol. The singer appeared on stage dressed as a mermaid. Unfortunately, the awkward moment was caught in front of the audience and on live TV.

American Idol is in full swing for its 20th season. Fans have been closely following the show for almost two decades, as they support their favourite contestants singing their hearts out.

The Teenage Dream star was wheeled out on a trolley and escorted to the judges panel on last night’s show.

As host Ryan Seacrest begins speaking to the camera a loud thud and crashing noise is heard behind the camera. What was the commotion?

Katy Perry falling off her chair in remarkable moment

Ryan stops what he’s doing and rushes to help the star.

The next frame we can see Katy’s green tail flailing in the air and her chair is nowhere to be seen.

However fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are howling, before aiding her to her feet (tail). All the time Ryan keeps asking ‘are you okay?’ in a concerned voice.

Luckily, it seems she brushed off the mishap and the audience begin to chant her name.

The awkward moment flooded social media, with users going wild over the clip.

One person wrote: “Katy Perry just fell over in a chair because she’s dresses as the Little Mermaid.”

A second added: “Katy Perry is literally a fish out of water on American Idol.”

“Katy Perry came out dressed as The Lil Mermaid and literally just fell out of her chair on live TV,” a third penned.

Why was Katy Perry dressed up as the Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid costume adds to Katy’s collection of outfits the star has worn each season for the show’s Disney night.

After signing up as a judge on the reality show back in 2018, she has used the special night to transform into a Disney character.

Previously, the Hot N Cold singer dressed up as Snow White, Cinderella, Mrs Dumbo, Ursula and Tinker Bell.

Next year, perhaps she’ll try a character that has a costume easier to manage.

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Who made it into American Idol’s Top 7?

As the competition heats up, American Idol’s Top 7 were revealed in the dramatic show last night.

Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager and Huntergirl managed to make it to the next round. Furthermore, Jay Copeland and Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo and Noah Thompson will be joining them.

Unfortunately, young Emyrson Flora, Lady K and Mike Parker were sent home.

American Idol will return tonight with The Great Idol Reunion episode. To mark the 20th season, greats like David Cook, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen will perform on stage.

Also, fans will get to see some old favourites, like judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul. They’ll make a comeback to the judges’ table, Entertainment Tonight writes.