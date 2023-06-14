Katy Perry has come under fire for her treatment of American Idol contestants, and fellow judge Luke Bryan is defending his co-star.

Katy Perry is known for bringing her witty remarks and vibrant fashion to the American Idol judges panel, but some of her recent comments haven’t been well-received.

The Teenage Dream singer faced backlash starting with the audition rounds when she joked that a female contestant – who was a mom of three – had been “laying on the table too much”. The contestant eventually dropped out of the competition, before admitting that Perry’s comments were “hurtful”.

Two more instances followed but her fellow judge, Luke Bryan, has come to her defense.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Luke Bryan comes to Katy Perry’s rescue after American Idol criticism

The country singer has opened up on the pressures of being a judge on a global show while praising Katy for effortlessly shaking off the negative attention.

“Katy Perry’s been dealing with stuff like that her whole career,” he told Fox News. “We all get it… I mean, we’re judging kids that people at home fall in love with. We’re not gonna bat 1000 as judges.”

The public may fall in love with the performers, but staying professional is part of the job.

“I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times,” Bryan continued. “And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff. My thing is, I think when me and Lionel and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can.”

The Play It Again singer added: “Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show. Sometimes you just gotta say stuff. It may be my year next year.”

During Sara Beth Liebe’s audition, the judges were shocked to discover that the 25-year-old was a mother of three. Katy dramatically pretended to have weak knees, to which Liebe replied: “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out.”

Katy attempted a joke in response: “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” but the contestant found the remark “embarrassing”.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Mom of three quits American Idol after Katy Perry’s comment

Days after the audition aired, Liebe took to TikTok to address the situation. “There was a joke that was made that’s gotten a lot of attention,” she said. “And I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I’m feeling.”

“Katy Perry made a joke that wasn’t super kind,” Sara Beth continued in the now-deleted video. “It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful. I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

Liebe added: “I see all of the young moms and just moms in general…keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that.”

The bubbly budding singer passed the audition with two yeses from Katy and Luke thanks to her rendition of Elton John’s Bennie And The Jets. She returned for Hollywood Week with an impressive performance of Roxanne by The Police but shocked the judges once again by quitting American Idol.

“This opportunity is really rad but this is actually going to be my last performance because my heart’s at home so I’m gonna get home to my babies, they kinda need me…thank you,” she said.

This isn’t the last of Sara Beth, who revealed she’s ready to make music about her “wild year”.