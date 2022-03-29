Katy Perry's wardrobe malfunction on American Idol is no one-split wonder













Katy Perry’s pants split – a misfortunate wardrobe malfunction – on Monday’s episode (28 March 2022) of American Idol, but it’s not the first time the singer accidentally bared her bottom.

You can count on Katy Perry to bring the laughs to American Idol.

Remember when she had a crush on 2018 contestant Trevor Holmes? So much that she interrupted his introduction speech to tell him that “he’s so hot” and “to not call her ma’am”, which had Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan cackling on the side.

The singer has another moment to add to her bank of highlights after her pants split whilst she belted notes on last night’s episode. Check out the video below.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, February 24 included Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (American Idol), Pamela Adlon (Better Things) and musical guest Banks (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) LUKE BRYAN, KATY PERRY, LIONEL RICHIE

Katy Perry pants split during Hollywood Week

During her impromptu performance of Teenage Dream, the 37-year-old dropped low whilst singing the line: “Let you put your hands on me in my skin-tight jeans”. Cue the pant rip.

Katy’s leather pants by DROMe ripped at the crotch seams, resulting in her request for gaffer tape.

Obviously the crowd and her fellow judges couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. Katy herself also poked fun on social media with her Instagram caption ” tune in now for a RIPPING good time”, and replied to Luke’s ‘criticism’:

Katy is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions

Yesterday marked her second pant rip on the show – in 2018, she ripped her silver jumpsuit after she let out a huge laugh following Maddie Poppe’s performance with Colbie Caillat.

“I just split my pants! Tape my butt.” she exclaimed. Little did she know that it would happen four years later. The best part about all her wardrobe malfunctions is how she brushes them off nonchalantly, though if we were her, we would keep a roll of tape in our bag.

I have good news and bad news today – ☹️: I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but 🙂: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun👖😳 Tune in at 8/7c for round✌🏼 of 🌟All Star🌟 duets! pic.twitter.com/AaqCakSLdT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 16, 2018

Another mishap took place during her Super Bowl 2016 dress rehearsal. Whilst sliding down a fireman pole from her giant lion, the beach ball latex costume split in half:

“The balloon outfit, the beach balloon outfit, it was made of latex, and when I went down on the fireman’s pole, it split in half,” she recalled to Jimmy Kimmel.

Thank god it happened during a practice!