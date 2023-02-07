Kodi Lee from AGT had Heidi Klum’s heart “doubling in size” and Simon Cowell saying that he’s the “definition of an All Star,” during his All Stars audition.

After having success on America’s Got Talent before, Kodi returns to the NBC show in 2023 and he’s eager to “win again.”

He asked AGT All Stars’ superfans to “help” him “change the world.”

So, let’s find out more about Kodi and which song he chose to sing on All Stars.

Meet Kodi Lee from AGT

Kodi Lee blew the judges away on AGT All stars during the February 6, 2023 episode.

He hails from Irvine, California, and is 26 years old.

Speaking during his America’s Got Talent audition in 2019, 22-year-old Kodi said that he was going to

His mom said that through music and performing, Kodi is able to “withstand living in this world,” adding: “Kodi is blind and autistic. We found out that he loved music really early on, he listened and his eyes just went huge.”

After impressing the judges and audience time and time again, Kodi was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent season 14.

What song did Kodi Lee sing on AGT?

During Kodi Lee’s first-ever audition on America’s Got Talent, in 2019, he performed Leon Russell’s song, A Song for You.

Kodi’s audition went down in history and he received the Golden Buzzer from judge Gabrielle Union.

Returning for AGT All Stars, Kodi took to the piano and microphone again and sang Calum Scott’s Biblical.

Kodi Lee performs in Vegas

Judging by Kodi Lee’s Instagram page, he loves covering songs including John Lennon’s Imagine and Let’s Stay Together by Al Green.

He’s also been performing live in Las Vegas since his AGT season 14 win.

Singer Kodi has also released his own music, including singles called Miracle and Hello World.

Find the All Stars contestant on Instagram at @kodileerocks where he has 373k followers.

