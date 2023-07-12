Lavender on AGT had viewers at home super emotional after her performance during the July 11 show. America’s Got Talent’s auditions are still in full swing in 2023 and there are many acts hoping to make their dreams come true on stage. Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara have the tough job of deciding who goes through and which acts have to be sent home.

America’s Got Talent season 18 has seen all kinds of gifted people grace its stage. From the Sharpe Family Singers to Lachuné, El Invertebrado to Warrior Squad, the judges and audience have been highly entertained so far. This year there are more Golden Buzzers to hand out on AGT, but they’re reserved for the best of the best.

Credit: America’s Got Talent YouTube channel

Lavender on AGT

Lavender Darcangelo took to the AGT stage during season 18.

She was joined on stage by her dad as she is blind.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lavender explained to the judges that she has been singing since she was three years old.

She added that she didn’t begin talking until she was four and a half and that she’s autistic.

America’s Got Talent star has dreams

During Lavender’s audition, Howie Mandel asks her why she wanted to be on AGT.

She replied: “Because I have a lot of dreams.”

Lavender continued that she wants to build a school where the classes are based on what the students are naturally curious about.

Speaking on the NBC show, she adds: “A school I would’ve thrived in.”

Lavender Darcangelo has fans in tears

During her America’s Got Talent audition, Lavender sang Irene Cara’s Out Here On My Own.

The singer received a standing ovation from the crowd as Simon Cowell said her performance was “sensational.”

Howie also sweetly told Lavender that “everybody was on their feet,” because of her incredible talent.

Simon added that it was an audition he’ll “never forget.”

Many fans took to the comments section to say that the singer’s performance had them in tears.

Lavender impressed one of the AGT judges so much that Heidi Klum awarded her a Golden Buzzer.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C