Legendary is the show we’ve all been waiting for; a celebration – albeit also a tough competition – of voguing and the Ballroom scene.

The new reality series from HBO Max is like a combination of Pose, Drag Race and So You Think You Can Dance. Sounds pretty perfect to us!

It launched on Thursday, May 27th and already has viewers hooked. With its A-list judges and cast of incredible dancers, it’s not hard to see why. But already one episode in and fans are desperate to know more about the divisive Law Roach.

So, who is Law Roach? Find out about the celebrity stylist and Legendary judge here.

Who is Law Roach?

Law Roach is a celebrity stylist from Chicago, Illinois. He was born on July 20th, 1978 which makes him 39 years old.

He started his career at his (now-defunct) Deliciously Vintage boutique in Chicago. Law blew up in the styling world when Kanye West visited Deliciously Vintage in 2009. It brought him to global attention and many new celebrity clients.

Law then decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in styling. His first major client was actor Zendaya. Law remains Zendaya’s primary stylist and is now the co-creative director of her clothing and shoe line Daya by Zendaya. He now also has a huge roster of celebrity clientele from Celine Dion to Ariana Grande.

With Law’s status as a celebrity stylist cemented, in 2016 he was invited to be a judge on America’s Next Top Model, alongside Ashley Graham, Rita Ora and Drew Elliott.

Law on Legendary

Law Roach is one of the celebrity judges on HBO Max’s Legendary. He will judge the competition alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Leiomy Maldonado and Jameela Jamil.

Already, Law is proving one of the most divisive on the show, with some loving his brutal criticism and others thinking Law has stepped over the line.

One viewer tweeted “Law roach was too shady for me,” however others disagreed stating: “law roach is so charming you don’t care how rude he is.”

Apologies in advance for the strong language below… the Legendary fans are already passionate about the show!

Law Roach is def the Simon Cowell of #LegendaryMax but I love it 😭 NO FUCKS GIVEN — ALEXI$$ ❄️ (@lexxdadon) May 27, 2020

Follow Law Roach on Instagram

Given his status as a celebrity stylist, it comes as no surprise that Law Roach already has a massive following on Instagram.

He has over 522,000 followers which includes the likes of Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

You can follow Law under the handle @luxurylaw.

